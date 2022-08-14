CW cricket trials see best of best

Sahlie Kohmndi-Diggins

It was a successful day for cricket in the Central West.

Boys 10-12 years old came from all around the region to trial in hopes of making the team that trial for North-West at the end of the month.

Students from Longreach, Winton, Blackall, and Barcaldine schools all came together at the Longreach Showgrounds to trial.

Mr Ashley Boyd set out a range of different fielding drills to test the boys and give them the opportunity to show their skills.

The students were demonstrating their catching, stopping, communication, and teamwork abilities in these drills.

The boys then had the opportunity to bowl and bat in the cricket nets.

From these trials, eleven boys were selected to take to the next stage in trialling for the North-West team at the end of August.

Thanks are to be given to the schools and families that drove their students to Longreach, the staff that ran the trials and Longreach Cricket Association for letting the field, nets, and equipment be used for the trials.

Without these people, the trials would not have been able to happen.

Good luck to boys who will be trialling for the North-West.