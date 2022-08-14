Winton Mayors column

Gavin Baskett

It is not often we get to say this but it has been a long cold winter.

It has been many years since we’ve had a cold spell last this long and hopefully, it stays around for a while as we’ll have plenty of warm weather following it. Hopefully, this is the prelude to a good wet season with many more to come.

Winton Shire Council will be commencing our Community Meetings in September with visits planned for Opalton on the 11th, Corfield the following week and Middleton to follow in October.

This gives Councillors and Staff a chance to engage with the residents in these areas and discuss the recently adopted budget and receive feedback regarding their community.

It is always good to get out to different parts of the shire and hear from our rural residents.

The times and what’s on will be posted on Social Media and put in the Herald once finalised, I encourage everyone to come along and meet with Council.

It has been a busy few weeks for travelling with the LGAQ Bush Councils Conference recently held in Barcaldine, and I’d like to congratulate Mayor Dillon and the Barcaldine Regional Council staff for hosting a great event.

Last week I accompanied Mayor Britton from Boulia and the Outback Highway Development Council CEO, Helen Lewis, on a trip to Canberra to meet with members of the Australian Government to discuss the Outback Way.

Funding has been committed by the previous government and the Outback Way Council wanted to meet with the Labor Government to highlight the importance of this Nation Building project to inland Australia.

Once the sealing is complete (est; 2027/28) Winton will become the crossroads of two major highways heading north to south and east to west which will create a lot more traffic through Winton and hopefully a lot more trade for our small businesses.

This will not only benefit Winton and Boulia but every other community in the region that truckies, tourists, and travellers pass through.

While there, I took the opportunity to liaise with the Infrastructure Minister’s Advisors and Aged Care Minister’s office regarding the Jessamine Place Aged Care facility.

This was to highlight the importance of this facility to our ageing community and the benefits to Winton and the region.

Winton Community and Aged Care Services have applied for funding, to construct Jessamine Place, through the Building Better Regions Fund and this is being administered through the Infrastructure Department.

A.B. Paterson College had their year 6 students stay at the newly constructed Barty’s Place recently.

Although not finished, the students loved all the facilities and could not wait to explore Winton and the surrounding areas.

Barty’s Place is a massive asset for our community and will be a great facility for school excursions once officially opened in 2023.

I encourage all schools in the Central West to put Winton on their calendar for a visit in the coming years.

The events and functions never seem to end in this small community.

We’ve just come out of an event-packed July, culminating with another exciting day at the Corfield Races, and still plenty to offer in August.

The Winton Community Ball will be on this Saturday and there were still tickets available earlier in the week.

This is going to be a great night with some spectacular cuisine, cocktails, a silent auction and live music throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the ball will be going to Jessamine Place and the RFDS, two very worthy recipients.

It never rains it pours as the Diamantina Golf Open is also held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, good luck to all competing.

Later in August, we’ll be hosting the starting line for the Variety Bash in Elderslie Street, the Drive for Drought fundraising roadshow and the AGM and 25th Anniversary celebrations of the Outback Highway Development Council.

This is a great opportunity to invite all the previous Mayors over the last 25 years who’ve lobbied for this project. It still amazes Federal Politicians how 5 councils, over 3 states through 25 years have not wavered and remained solid to achieve a common goal.

People that say there’s nothing to do in the bush, well they mustn’t be looking hard enough.

I would like to congratulate our Parks and Garden crew for the great job they’ve done at putting the new info signs up around town.

The layout for the bore signs at Gordon Kennedy Park looks great and makes them way more accessible than placed at the actual bore.

Winton has drilled four bores over the last 130 years and named them after local identities who have contributed significantly to the establishment of this great community.

We have also replaced the old info signage at sites of interest in the town and are adding more throughout the shire.

Finally, congratulations to the Diamantina Devils on a great season that fell agonisingly short with a loss to Barcaldine last weekend.

It has been a great season for the Devils finishing third and getting a home semi-final after not making the finals in 2021.

Good luck to the Magpies and Goannas in the Grand Final, I’m sure it’ll be a great game.

“Up the Devils in 2023”