Buck up for Stonehenge Rodeo

Michael R Williams

This year’s Stonehenge Busman’s Carnival Association would like to invite you to the Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival as it kicks off with a saddle-bronc riding school.

Association President Robert Francis said they aim to start building local participation in the event once again.

“Team penning will be on throughout Friday night then there will be a bar with meals that night,” he said.

“Then there will be a rodeo on Saturday afternoon followed by live music that night.

“Sunday there will be branding, a motorbike gymkhana, then the barrel racing making for a full weekend.”

Mr Francis said this year they hope to make the event more accessible for kids, including a mini bull rider.

“It gets the kids involved and gives them a platform to start,” he said.

“We’re hoping for a pretty handy crowd this year.

“To be honest, we probably couldn’t handle any more than we got last year.”

Mr Francis said there will be something for everyone.

“That’s definitely what we’re aiming for, and hopefully see some kids around.

“Nothings too serious, it’s plenty of fun.”

Mr Francis said the event will be a laid-back experience with good food and plenty to do.

“It’s essential everyone supports these things as it’s getting harder and harder to hold community events,” he said.

“The more people support it, the better it gets.”