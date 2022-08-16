Talent On Display At Tennis Open

Ben Galea; Tennis Club President

Longreach Tennis Club hosted the 2022 Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Tournament last Saturday, bringing in a number of talented players from Longreach and further afield for a day of impressive competition, sponsored by Longreach Outdoors Centre.

Ten men entered into the tournament, forming two round-robin pools, with the top two players from each pool going through to the semi-finals.

In the women’s, while we only had three contenders, the quality of play was certainly up there, with many of the men grateful that it wasn’t a mixed singles comp.

Georgia Benny, Charlotte Welch, and Marlena Maier each brought out their best before Charlotte and Marlena played off in an impressive two-set final which saw Marlena come away victorious.

In the mix for the men’s was young Chris Zavialov, a previous Longreach local, who flew out from Brisbane to join us.

From Hughenden, we welcomed Phil Warburton and his wife Aroha, who tackled mud and rain to get here.

We even had a player come all the way from Germany – Claus Maier, a man of high international ranking (Admittedly, he was here primarily to see his daughter, Marlena).

After some nail-biting rallies, Phil Warburton, Ben Galea, Ash Boyd, and Claus Maier came through to the semi-finals.

Claus was too much of a pro for Ben, with a quick 6-0 match that was over and done with quicker than the audience could down their burgers.

The composure and consistency from Ash got him the win against a hard-hitting Phil, with Ash and Claus then facing off in the final.

With all the players and spectators lining the benches, Ash and Claus put on a great show.

To everyone’s astonishment, the older gentleman turned his game up to an even higher standard than his previous matches and proceeded to run Ash around the court with a level of shot accuracy akin to the great Brian Savage (who was unfortunately away at another comp). Claus won the men’s tournament 6-0, 6-0.

To top off the day, the men’s and women’s winners, Claus and Marlena Maier, delighted the crowd with a father vs daughter 10-point tie-breaker, which due to the pandemic, was really the first time they’d had a hit in two and a half years!

Longreach Tennis Club would like to thank Kel and Juliette at Longreach Outdoors Centre for their generous sponsorship of the singles tournaments.

We’re also grateful for the work of Anna-Marie Moffat and Helen Cooper, as well Dani O’Neal and the volunteers who ran the canteen on the day.

On the 3rd and 4th of September, we’ll be hosting the Doubles and Mixed Doubles Tournament, and we’d love to have your nomination. The cost is $20 per team, please email tennislongreach@gmail.com.