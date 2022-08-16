Animal of the week

Western QLD Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Did you know late winter is hatching season for Emu chicks?

With breeding taking place between May and June, the female lays roughly 12 eggs and leaves them in the care of the male to incubate which takes about eight weeks.

Upon hatching the male continues to be the sole parent raising the chicks but unfortunately, very few reach maturity.

Predation during the various stages of life by eagles, dingoes, foxes, cats and domestic dogs takes a large portion as well as car strikes.

If you see emus on the roadsides you can be guaranteed they will run across in front of you especially if the chicks are separated from the parent so being aware and slowing down is advised.

Chicks occasionally end up orphaned and come into care for rehabilitation and are eventually release back into the wild once mature enough to fend for themselves.

There have also been many reports of orphaned chicks being adopted by another male with similarly aged offspring which is preferred if older chicks are orphaned, as they are near impossible to capture and should never be chased due to the high chance of capture myopathy.

The recent rain should mean a good season for these inquisitive birds and their chicks so look out for them when travelling.