They’re coming home

Michael R Williams

“I can’t find the words to explain how excited I am,” Madushka “Max” Dilshan Perera is the head chef at the Birdcage Hotel and, a day ago, had been just about ready Australia to join his family in Sri Lanka.

He fiddles with his iPhone which displays the acceptance email to his application for two subsequent entrants on his visa.

“The flights are already booked for the 31st of this month,” he said.

“They will be here sometime in September.

“I’m going to hug them and I’m going to kiss them and give them flowers.”

Mr Perera has lived in Longreach for over two years without his wife and daughter.

When he left, his wife, Dilini Jayaweera, was seven months pregnant and presented a flight risk; the plan was for him to establish himself as a chef and then have her fly over shortly after giving birth to Yara Onali Perera.

Then Covid hit.

Mr Perera has only seen his wife and daughter once since.

“I became a chef in 2009 in Sri Lanka, I then did a diploma and an English test, then got a scholarship in cookery at a college in New Zealand,” Mr Perera said.

“I then he went home to look after my mother who was sick, then I went to work in Dubai for a year and a half, then P&O Cruise in Australia, and then the Maldives.”

Mr Perera has been cooking for a variety of different people in a variety of different places for over 12 years, and as a high skilled labourer, a person much needed in towns in the central west.

“I had been trying to come back to Australia for a long time and continually got rejected,” he said.

“When I had my interview with Gavin [Ballard, Birdcage Hotel owner] he seemed to not mind me.

“So I got the job in 2019.”

The plan was for Mr Perera to go back to Sri Lanka to witness the birth of his daughter and then come to Longreach as a family.

He would miss the birth of his first child.

“We gave him the option to go home, but Max obviously needed to support them as well,” Mr Ballard said.

“So here was the best place for him to do that.

“And not knowing what was going on with Covid in the early days, we didn’t know how long this was going to go on.”

As international borders opened, Mr Perera began lobbying the government to see his family come to Australia.

The process had begun in April, and Mr Perera had grown frustrated with the silence and longed for his family.

“They said they had a backlog, which I understand that, but he’s done the hard yards,” Mr Ballard said.

“I don’t know how many there are, but we really need to start looking at the process if stuff like this is happening to good people like Max.”

“We need skilled workers out here.”

At that point, Mr Perera’s application had not been touched since the fourth of April—a long time to be without the wife you met in high school.

“We were friends at first, she was in the dancing group and I was in the band,” he said.

“We went to a dancing competition together when we met.

“We were friends for two years before we started dating, she went to university, and I went to New Zealand to do my course.”

Ms Dilini Jayaweera worked as an Archaeologist before falling pregnant and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science and Humanities.

They dated for 12 years before getting married and coming from aspirational backgrounds, they based their relationship around bringing a better life to their potential – and now real – daughter.

“Since 2012, we hadn’t had much time to be together as I’ve always been working,” Mr Perera said.

“The plan was to have the life we didn’t get to have as kids.

“My mum had to work hard just to put food on the table just to feed us as kids.”

Mr Perera, and soon his family, have become essential parts of the community.

Mr Ballard said it would be difficult to replace him with his work ethic and skills.

Mr Ballard also thanked the efforts of Tony Rayner, David Arnold, the office of Lachlan Millar, and David Littleproud for their efforts in lobbying State and Federal governments for this outcome.