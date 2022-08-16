Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 19 Aug

Big Top Circus

Blackall-Tambo Circus Carnival 19-28 August 2022. Something for everyone to get involved with including Big Top Circus, Reunions and Cabaret’s.

Location: Blackall and Tambo

QCWA Alpha Branch – Celebrating 100 years

Free Ladies Luncheon and Cent Sale

Location: Alpha Golf Club

Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival. This once a year event, is a fun packed weekend with something for the whole family! A must stop for everyone from

far and wide.

Location: Stonehenge

Time: 12pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides – Bring a mug day

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides wanted to reduce waste in our community by reducing the useage of takeaway cups. Share your photo on Facebook @longreachbrolgagirlguides

Location: Everywhere

Time: all day.

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

Saturday, 20 Aug

QCWA Meeting

We are an active community of women who improve the lives of people living in regional, rural and remote Queensland.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 9am

20th Annual Outback Sunset Carnival

Hosted by the Longreach Athletics Club, the Outback Sunset Carnival invites athletes of all abilities from ages 4 and up for a unique event in Outback Queensland.

Location: Longreach Athletics Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 3pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 21 Aug

Mens Shed Markets

For more information please call 0400 719 837.

Location: Ilfracombe Main Street

Time: 8am

Muttaburra Golf Club

Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.

Location: Muttaburra Golf Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 22 Aug

Morning Tea at the Longreach Library

Get Tech Savy at the Longreach Library! Free session on how to access e-resources. Morning tea provided.

Location: Longreach Community Library

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Tuesday, 23 Aug

Seniors Aqua Aerobics

Calling all Seniors! Come along to the Longreach Memorial Pool for a free aqua aerobics session as part of Longreach Regional Council’s Seniors Month!

Location: Longreach Memorial Pool

Time: 10.30am

GroWQ Innovation Expo

If you are in a primary producer this event show you the latest advancements in the Ag industry. Come along and see how you can improve your production and therefore profit. It will also be an excellent networking event.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 24 Aug

Barcaldine Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time: 9.30am

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Dance Lessons — Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 25 Aug

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am