Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 19 Aug
Big Top Circus
Blackall-Tambo Circus Carnival 19-28 August 2022. Something for everyone to get involved with including Big Top Circus, Reunions and Cabaret’s.
Location: Blackall and Tambo
QCWA Alpha Branch – Celebrating 100 years
Free Ladies Luncheon and Cent Sale
Location: Alpha Golf Club
Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Stonehenge Bushman’s Carnival. This once a year event, is a fun packed weekend with something for the whole family! A must stop for everyone from
far and wide.
Location: Stonehenge
Time: 12pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides – Bring a mug day
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides wanted to reduce waste in our community by reducing the useage of takeaway cups. Share your photo on Facebook @longreachbrolgagirlguides
Location: Everywhere
Time: all day.
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
Saturday, 20 Aug
QCWA Meeting
We are an active community of women who improve the lives of people living in regional, rural and remote Queensland.
Location: Qantas Park
Time: 9am
20th Annual Outback Sunset Carnival
Hosted by the Longreach Athletics Club, the Outback Sunset Carnival invites athletes of all abilities from ages 4 and up for a unique event in Outback Queensland.
Location: Longreach Athletics Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 3pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 21 Aug
Mens Shed Markets
For more information please call 0400 719 837.
Location: Ilfracombe Main Street
Time: 8am
Muttaburra Golf Club
Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.
Location: Muttaburra Golf Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 22 Aug
Morning Tea at the Longreach Library
Get Tech Savy at the Longreach Library! Free session on how to access e-resources. Morning tea provided.
Location: Longreach Community Library
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Tuesday, 23 Aug
Seniors Aqua Aerobics
Calling all Seniors! Come along to the Longreach Memorial Pool for a free aqua aerobics session as part of Longreach Regional Council’s Seniors Month!
Location: Longreach Memorial Pool
Time: 10.30am
GroWQ Innovation Expo
If you are in a primary producer this event show you the latest advancements in the Ag industry. Come along and see how you can improve your production and therefore profit. It will also be an excellent networking event.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 24 Aug
Barcaldine Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time: 9.30am
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Dance Lessons — Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 25 Aug
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am