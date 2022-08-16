Local branches struggling ahead of centenary

Michael R Williams

There is much to be excited about the QCWA Centenary Celebration Fun Day of QCWA at Edkins Park this weekend, but the alarms have been sounded; if not looked after, the Country Women’s Associations of the central west may not survive another centenary.

Many branches have struggled to find new members, and fuel prices have affected the ability of branches to work together between towns.

Earlier this year, a crisis meeting was held in Barcaldine as the branch was close to giving up the ghost.

Central west division president Gwen Rogers said luckily the state president at the time was present at the time as she helped convince young members to keep the branch alive.

However, that may not be the case for the Jericho division, in September they will have their own meeting to decide whether they will choose to remain active.

“There was several there [in Barcaldine] and apologies from others who wanted to join,” Ms Rogers said.

“We knew there would be enough to start a branch and they have now.

“They have monthly meetings and they have fundraisers and have started their own markets.”

Ms Rogers said Women’s Associations are necessary to outback communities.

“I just love our motto: Honour to God. Loyalty to the throne. Service to the country. Free country women. For country women. By country women,” she said.

“We have our markets, the Morella branch just had their scone-a-thon and sold over $1,000 worth.

“We do and can do a lot with older ladies who don’t get out as much as they might like.”

Ms Rogers hopes locals support the centenary celebrations this weekend.

“I want all the families to get together and off their phones,” she said.

“We would have loved to have had it at the river, but we were told it would be unsafe.

“But there will be colouring in competitions, a vegemite cooking competition (vegemite started in the same year as QCWA), hymns, a teddy bear picnic, face painting, scone judging, and more.”

However, fundraising is more difficult in smaller towns such as Jericho, and the branch there is struggling to pay bills such as electricity and insurance.

“They haven’t had any way to make money to pay for things such as rates,” she said.

“If there were tourists in the town, there could be heaps they could do.

“We do hope they can stay open.”