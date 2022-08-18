Fuel prices in the central west

The following information was taken from the RACQ Fair Fuel website and may be subject to change.
Winton
Unleaded
Winton Roadhouse – 189.9
Ampol Winton – 189.9
Diesel
Winton Roadhouse – 220.0
Ampol Winton – 220.9
Longreach
Unleaded
Ampol Longreach – 217.9
BP Service Station Longreach – 219.9
Shell Longreach Service Centre – 219.9
Diesel
Puma Longreach Unnmaned – 235.7
Ampol Longreach – 235.9
BP Service Station Longreach – 239.9
Shell Service Centre – 239.9
Isisford
Unleaded
Fuel Station Isisford Unmanned – 199.7
Diesel
Fuel Station Isisford Unmanned – 229.7
Barcaldine
Unleaded
Ampol Fuel Homestead Caravan Park – 196.9
Choice Barcaldine – 203.8
Diesel
Barcaldine Puma Unmanned – 219.7
Pacific Petroleum Barcaldine – 219.9
Ampol Fuel Homestead Caravan Park – 228.9
Choice Barcaldine – 235.5
Aramac
Unleaded
White Bull Roadhouse – 214.9
Diesel
White Bull Roadhouse – 232.9
Alpha
Unleaded
Tilston’s Garage – 185.9
Independent Alpha Gateway – 194.9
Diesel
Tilston’s Garage – 199.9
Independent Alpha Gateway – 211.9
Rockhampton
Unleaded Median Price – 164.7
Diesel Median Price – 197.7
Brisbane
Unleaded Median Price – 195.9
Diesel Median Price 209.9