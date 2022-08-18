Fuel prices in the central west

The following information was taken from the RACQ Fair Fuel website and may be subject to change.

Winton

Unleaded

Winton Roadhouse – 189.9

Ampol Winton – 189.9

Diesel

Winton Roadhouse – 220.0

Ampol Winton – 220.9

Longreach

Unleaded

Ampol Longreach – 217.9

BP Service Station Longreach – 219.9

Shell Longreach Service Centre – 219.9

Diesel

Puma Longreach Unnmaned – 235.7

Ampol Longreach – 235.9

BP Service Station Longreach – 239.9

Shell Service Centre – 239.9

Isisford

Unleaded

Fuel Station Isisford Unmanned – 199.7

Diesel

Fuel Station Isisford Unmanned – 229.7

Barcaldine

Unleaded

Ampol Fuel Homestead Caravan Park – 196.9

Choice Barcaldine – 203.8

Diesel

Barcaldine Puma Unmanned – 219.7

Pacific Petroleum Barcaldine – 219.9

Ampol Fuel Homestead Caravan Park – 228.9

Choice Barcaldine – 235.5

Aramac

Unleaded

White Bull Roadhouse – 214.9

Diesel

White Bull Roadhouse – 232.9

Alpha

Unleaded

Tilston’s Garage – 185.9

Independent Alpha Gateway – 194.9

Diesel

Tilston’s Garage – 199.9

Independent Alpha Gateway – 211.9

Rockhampton

Unleaded Median Price – 164.7

Diesel Median Price – 197.7

Brisbane

Unleaded Median Price – 195.9

Diesel Median Price 209.9