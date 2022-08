Michael R Williams

Our Lady’s Catholic School Longreach is currently holding a book fair to help build funding for the school library and improve local children’s literacy skills.

School librarian Di Carter said profits from the sales go back to the library.

“The kids come in and purchase books, there’s a colouring competition, a furball number guessing game, and a guess the bones the dog dug up game,“ she said.

“The more we can get kids to read the better.“