Letter to the editor

Qantas flight cancellations.

A summary of the situation (These comments are based on my claim, but I believe they are typical of the vast majority of flights, if not all.)

Fact: Qantas is cancelling flights on a regular basis, without warning or explanation.

Fact: Qantas has admitted liability for damages and refunds by offering flight vouchers as compensation.

The offer of vouchers is just that, an offer.

Consumers are under no obligation to accept.

Fact: Consumers are entitled to a cash refund under the Act and damages.

Fact: Qantas has extinguished any right to claim an exemption for damages or compensation for reasons outside their control by:

1. Failing to make the claim and justify that claim when announcing the cancellations.

2. Admitting liability by making the offer of flight vouchers as compensation.

3. The clause simply does not apply.

If I order 20 cases of oranges from the greengrocer and pay in advance and he fails to deliver because of a flood in Queensland, he is not entitled to keep my payment.

He is only exempt from a claim for losses I suffered because my orange peeling festival was cancelled.

He is still required to give me a cash refund.

The exemption applies to damages only.

4. The reason for the cancellations is not outside Qantas’ control.

Fact: The Consumer Protection Act allows various enforcement agencies to issue compliance orders without receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Fact: All of the various consumer protection failed to take any action, in spite of having numerous complaints and the authority to act independently.

I believe it is now essential that the various Protection Agencies explain why they have not taken any steps to enforce the provisions of the Act.

They should, if they are acting under instructions from their various governments state that fact.

Their explanation should justify their failure to act by quoting provisions of the Act.

They should also take immediate action to address the issue.

Both the respective governments and their Consumer Protection Agencies should be fully aware that their replies could be a government changing issue in their next elections.

I expect a record number of independent candidates to be running in upcoming elections, and I expect them to, if not secure an outright majority, have at least the balance of power.

We have every right to expect our elected Governments to protect us from rogue corporations.

Patrick N. Wines