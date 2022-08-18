Weaving for a cause

Michael R Williams

Barkindji woman and weaving workshop organiser Tia Whyman has been hosting a series of low-key events sharing her practice with local women.

Recently she brought her practice to the Branch to share with a large group of eager locals.

Basket weaving became a big part of Ms Whyman’s life shortly after escaping a relationship with a partner who had committed domestic violence.

Weaving had already been a big part of her cultural heritage; but, during that time, it would become an increasingly healing practice.

“It gave me an opportunity to heal, and now I’m glad I am able to share that with others,” she said.

“I love that, through weaving, a) it’s given me the opportunity to heal, and b) teaching others gives me an opportunity to share my culture with others.”

Ms Whyman said teaching others had helped her think more creatively about her own craft.

“It helps me think about weaving and the process of teaching,” she said.

“I learnt in a one-hour online class that was very basic.

“But when I’m teaching, I’ve learnt people have different learning styles—it makes me think creatively.”

The event at the Branch was the largest organised event for Ms Whyman who has been steadily growing a following.

“I did a few tiny workshops in Melbourne [her previous residence] where a few people were interested,” Ms Whyman said.

“Since, I’ve had a few smaller classes—the last had eight attendees.

“Today there were about 16, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Ms Whyman admitted to being a little stressed at the beginning of the event, but once the nerves settled she found it enjoyable.

“A lot of the attendees are keen to take their baskets home to work on it,” she said.

“I’m always blown away by how quickly people pick it up.”

Ms Whyman said a number of Ladies had not been given the chance to get a ticket to the event, prompting her to organise a second.

If you’d like to follow Ms Whyman’s work or to keep up to date on her work her Instagram is @weavingasmedicine.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence please consider calling the 24 hour service, 1800RESPECT.