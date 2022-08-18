Eulogy for Jean O’Connell

Bruce Collins

Jean Margaret Lindsay was born 22 January 1926 to James Hastie and Madge Cummins Lindsay.

She was the first child delivered in the then-new maternity wing of the Winton hospital.

She was the oldest of a family of three, two years ahead of her brother Bill and another four years ahead of her sister, Alison.

They grew up at Camara, just to the north of Winton in the company of ponies and poddy lambs.

Jean’s early schooling was via the Primary Correspondence School before four years away at boarding school.

In her own words, she couldn’t wait to get home and was 15 and a 1/2 years of age when she left school and “went home and taught her sister for her Grade 6 year before Alison went to boarding school”.

In 1946, while visiting her mother’s relatives in SA she met her future husband, John O’Connell, marrying him in 1948.

While in Adelaide, Jean completed a maternal and child welfare qualification, and became the mobile adviser on a circuit from Norseman to Esperance and back, while they were in WA.

They spent the next four years at Norseman, where John worked in a goldmine and where their first two sons, Jim and Rod, were born.

The young family then returned to Camara for about 18 months, before moving to another family property, Bogewong, south of Longreach.

After about four years there, they returned to Camara and took over the ownership and management of it.

By this time the family was complete with the addition of Dick, Helen and Ken.

They took the good seasons with the bad and during the late ’60s drought, John and Jean, plus Jim and Ken and Ken‘s governess, went with their last 3000 sheep down to Planet, an outstation of Arrabury-Mt Leonard near the South Australian border.

Their camp was in the outstation and for three and a half months until mid-December 1969, they shepherded the sheep down there between wire netting brakes that were erected about five miles apart.

They often had to camp out with the sheep rather than going back to the outstation and in the meantime, they also had to contend with a lot of dingoes and a severe rat plague.

Things were pretty tough and they took Dick out of school early when he was in year nine.

Thankfully, it rained about a week after they got the sheep home.

I first met Jean soon after I came to Winton in 1973 with my young family to live at Daintree.

We were made very welcome in the district.

This was a feature of Jean’s life, that she identified newcomers to the district and made an effort to make them feel welcome.

We enjoyed tennis days at Camara where newcomers were regularly invited.

I recall an amusing story of our youngest daughter, Juliet, saying to her mother, “Doesn’t Mrs O’C have any girls’ toys?”.

Jean, having a tribe of boys, overheard her, and later laughed, saying to Helen, “I didn’t offer her boxing gloves!”.

One of her lifelong interests was the QCWA, and over the years she served as Winton branch president, vice-president and treasurer.

During the days of the Winton QCWA Student Hostel, she served as a committee member and chairman.

For a number of years, on behalf of CWA, Jean co-ordinated a series of very successful community fairs under the banner of Matilda’s Mirror and was a persuasive community supporter for the building of Diamantina Gardens.

She and her family were all keen tennis players and she was heavily involved in the Winton District Tennis Association.

Jean and John were, for many years the driving force behind the annual local age tennis championships for young people under 19 years.

Jean and her family bred and raced many good horses and have been strong supporters of the Western Picnic and Tower Hill Race Clubs, and the North Gregory and Corfield professional clubs.

She served as secretary of the Western Picnic Race Club for 10 years.

She was also involved with the Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association and the 1988 Bi-Centennial Committee and was patron of the Winton District Historical Society and Museum Incorporated.

As a member of the Qantas Founders Museum, she always promoted cooperation between the various participants in the Qantas story.

For years, she assisted at the annual Waltzing Matilda Junior Bush Poetry for children.

Following the opening of the Waltzing Matilda Centre in 1998, Jean was an active proponent of having a Channel Country exhibition in the Centre and made a number of contributions towards achieving that.

A hallmark of Jean’s involvement was her constructive and practical approach to community activities, with the emphasis on cooperation and enjoyment of working together.

Young people’s participation in, and responsibility for projects, is something she always encouraged.

As a measure of the Winton community’s appreciation of Jean’s active participation, she twice received Winton’s Senior Citizen award on Australia Day, in 1987 and again in 2002.

Jean, in later life, often lamented her old age, particularly encroaching memory loss and spent her last seven years very well cared for in the Pioneers’ home in Longreach.