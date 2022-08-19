Boulia Mayor’s Column

Rick Britton

This year has been moving at a rapid pace, with a new Federal Government and a pretty handy season across much of central western Queensland.

The Boulia Camel Race committee ran another very successful event with visitors at all-time high and beautiful weather to go with it, it is great to hear of so many returning to the event time after time.

Rural Financial Counselling Service North Queensland (RFCSNQ), an entity administered by RAPAD and chaired by Mayor Rick Britton, has delivered the service for over two decades, and recently hosted the national service providers forum in Cairns.

There are 10 services across Australia and all services were represented.

Also in attendance were representatives from the National Recovery and Resilience Agency (NRRA) and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (QDAF) who are joint funders of the QLD service.

With FMD and a number of other bio-security risks to Australia, Boulia Shire Council has attended a number of Zoom meetings with the District DDMG, LGAQ and DAF and out of these meetings, Boulia Shire has commenced putting together a Livestock Standstill sub-Plan.

Boulia Shire was successful in receiving a grant from the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program, the project will deliver purpose-built staff accommodation consisting of six, two-bedroom duplex units which have been designed in consultation with service providers, community members and Boulia Shire Council Staff.

Boulia Shire Council in its partnership with Outback Way Development group is made up of five councils from Winton in Queensland through to Alice Springs in Northern Territory through to Laverton in Western Australia and is celebrating 25 years.

The funding announced by the former federal government will see the corridor through the centre of Australia sealed. The Outback Way has been invited to speak of its success at the Regional National forum in Canberra and at the Bush Council Convention in Barcaldine. Outback Way has recently been to Canberra to sure up the funding with the new Federal government.

Boulia Shire road crews have been busy working on the shire road network, sealing another section of the Donohue and Rehab widening and sealing the state network on the Boulia Mount Isa road.

Local businesses have been kept busy with an influx of tourists flowing through the town for The Big Red Bash in Birdsville, The Finke Desert Race in Alice Springs in the Northern Territory and the Boulia Camel Races, just to highlight a few big events that take in Australia remote region. All that traffic flowing through the township of Boulia keeping the local businesses viable, in saying that, regardless of whether its Council or local business we all face staffing and accommodation problems.

Until next time travel safe and enjoy the scenery regards