Growing interest in women in rough-handling

Michael R Williams

Originally a bartender at the Birdcage: now an international superstar; Emily Colits, since starting her journey as a cowgirl has made a name for herself in a sport that has only recently been a reality for women.

Currently, it is deemed too difficult for southeast Queensland rodeo hosts to insure women’s rough-stock events, like saddle bronc riding.

This means Ms Colits is forced to return to the west to compete in her favourite sport.

She is currently a working horsebreaker and is more than qualified, having competed in the USA in saddle bronc riding.

“It was something I only recently picked up, I started mid-way through last June/ July, and there was a school in Emerald,” she said.

“I had the weekend off, saw the opportunity and thought, why not?”

After, a competition was held in Capella which she attended before attending schools in Gatton and Normanton, but Ms Colits has ridden horses since she was a child.

Then, another rider in Emily Hawkins, put her in contact with an association for riders in the US.

“They said as long as I could make a few qualified rides, she could join them over the pond,” she said.

“I wasn’t doing to well, the horses are a lot bigger and stronger than they are here in Australia.

“Ours are different, not as strong, but cattier.”

Ms Colits said the event had helped her build confidence in her riding.

“I got to practice my skills more, and I was no longer second-guessing myself,” she said.

“The girls do things a bit different over there, but they can only help you so much.

“You have to find your own groove.”

Ms Colits said she loves coming out west where hosts are more open to putting on women.

“A lot of areas in the southeast don’t allow women to compete in rough-stock events,” she said.

“I think once we get the ball rolling, and they [insurers and organisers] see that we’re taking it seriously, it will make them think more about it.

“I believe women still compete in barrel racing and roping, but when we start introducing rough-stock, we are built differently and not technically as strong as the men we compete with.

“But I think you can pick the right kinds of horses for a women’s event, there is an opportunity to make it safer for women.”

Ms Colits would like to see more girls in schools for rough-stock riding.

“Getting them on a machine rather than a real bucking horse is a good start,” she said.

“I think a lot of girls will want to give it a go once it becomes more mainstream.

“When you’re jumping behind the shoots and you’re the only girl there, it can be a little bit daunting.

“I reckon an event of our own would be good.”

Ms Colits has emailed the Longreach Rodeo to see if they would hold such an event.

She said to young girls who are interested in rough-stock riding, “to get in there with the boys and show them what you’ve got.”