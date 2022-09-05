Lloydy’s Serve

Michael Lloyd

Volunteering is one of the underpinning parts of our sporting system and plays a massive role in small towns like ours.

If you attended the Longreach Yellowbelly Competition on the weekend you might have assumed a few people through on a red shirt and put up some marquees, and another group pooped up a BBQ to serve a few burgers.

But until you have been part of the system, you will never really understand what goes into the planning and the actual operations of such a big event.

The monthly then weekly meetings, the messaging back and forth, then the on-the-ground operations to overcome problems, the weather, customers’ “misunderstandings”, and just what it takes to register 500 plus fisherpeople, provide entertainment, and serve countless dagwood dogs, cups of chips, drinks and burgers is at time daunting and unbelievable, but to most on the other side of the “counter” happens with seamless fluency.

These people get little out of it in real terms.

A free shirt that says committee and a free lunch, but if you added up the time and stress you couldn’t put a value on it.

They do it for the community, for the mateship, to continue a history of an event or because one of their mates asked them.

It seems to be a dying art.

I was really invigorated by the new fishing committee, the next generation getting involved, the non-fishers committing their time to an event that has little interest to them, but how they came together, had some fun and pulled off such a great occasion.

But we always need more hands.

The service clubs like Lions and Rotary are always looking for help.

They are groups we rely on to feed us at events and sponsor our kids when they travel away.

Without them, we will struggle to hold such big events and they won’t be as fun if your tummy is grumbling away.

Of course, they do a lot more, but this is often what we see the most.

I say all this as we come to another important event, the Walk for Wegert run by Outback Mind Warriors on Sunday 11 September.

Outback Mind Warriors are a local group looking after mental health of locals and are a great cause and group.

If you are keen to help out, not only on the day but as an ongoing role, please get in touch with Paris through the Facebook group.