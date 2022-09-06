Come along for SES open day

Michael R Williams

The Longreach SES will be hosting a public open day on 10 September at 10am as a part of SES week celebrations—and hopes you’d like to join them.

SES Local Controller for Longreach Diesel Stenholm said the event hopes to showcase the various skills learned in the SES.

“[Techniques] such as working at heights, chainsaw, and sandbagging techniques,” he said.

“In addition to that, we will have our flood boat and rescue equipment.

“We’ll also have live music from Rhiannon Matthews, Two A’ Float coffee vendor, face painting, and a visit by Paddy Platypus along with a free sausage sizzle.”

The event will have free entry the SES Open Day is to help the Longreach region residents prepare for extreme weather events and to encourage more residents to volunteer with the SES.

“Council along with the Mayor and CEO will be in attendance to officially open the newly renovated training room,” Mr Stenholm said.

“Council will be providing information on how to prepare for extreme weather, which is likely to continue going into storm season.”

The Longreach SES are hoping, through the event, to attract new members to their Monday night meetings.

“We train twice a month, and what you get out of it is various skills, like first aid and CPR,” he said.

“We have a BBQ every now and then for socialising, and it’s a chance to give something to the community.”

Most of all Mr Stenholm said the event will be fun, and family friendly.

Mr Stenholm thanked the Longreach Regional Council are sponsoring the sausage sizzle and the volunteer auxiliary fire brigade is assisting with the BBQ.

Longreach Regional Council disaster management staff will be on hand to provide information to residents about how to prepare for extreme weather events. They are also providing residents with handy items to help residents prepare their emergency plans and kit.

For more information about volunteering with the SES please contact Diesel on 0484 930 116 or come along to the open day.