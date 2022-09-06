Wildcard upset

Michael R Williams

Wildcards, a team of mostly student-age players, who have just started playing in the adult’s competition, have just made it into the B-grade grand final after upsetting Strainers.

Captain Makayla Bellwood said it was the best game they’ve played all season.

“It’s the best game we’ve played as a team; everyone just played their part,” she said.

“Everyone just put in one hundred per cent, I reckon.

“We just had faith in ourselves.”

Coach Natalya Kajewski said she was extremely proud of the team.

“The team has a lot of junior players who have never played before,” she said.

“A lot of the other teams have commented on how well we have developed.

“We definitely did not expect to make the grand final, but it’s going to be good.”