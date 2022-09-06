Blackall-Tambo Circus welcomed by locals

Michael R Williams

The final leg of the Blackall-Tambo Circus Carnival has finally wrapped up and organisers could not be happier with how it has been welcomed by the community.

Red Ridge Coordinator Gretchen Hayman said the event has had great reception.

“We’ve been supported and sold lots of tickets,” she said.

“It’s been years since we’ve had a circus—well over a decade.

“We hope to have it as an annual or bi-annual event.

“Just because of the history it’s worth celebrating.”

The Blackall-Tambo region was home to the Perry Brothers, the providers of the circus event and among Australia’s biggest names in circus.