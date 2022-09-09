Yellowbelly classic sees strong organising

Michael R Williams

This year’s Longreach Yellowbelly Fishing Comp saw a small dip in numbers but organisers were still pleased with the turnout.

President of the Yellowbelly Fishing Competition Brodie Widderick said the event went off with a hit.

“Last year, it was just after Covid so people were really excited to get out—considering this year was somewhat normal, I think we still had good numbers,” he said.

“I think we had a lot more kids this year—the kid’s activities we organised like the scavenger hunt really boosted numbers.

“That’s what we do it for—you do it to see a smile and kid’s face when they bring up a fish.”

Mr Widderick said he was especially impressed with the fishing shirts this year.

“We saw some really creative shirts—especially the mob from Charleville,” he said.

He said it was great to see people coming in from all over the country for the event.

“Even if you’re not a great fisherman, just sitting on the bank with a line in the water and sitting around laughing and talking, having a cold drink, nothing beats it,” he said.

“It comes together through a lot of hard work.

“The committee work tirelessly, and the sponsors are greatly important—without them, this doesn’t happen.

“It’s a tight-knit community, and they keep the event going both sponsors and volunteers.”

Due to rain, the Windorah leg of the Triple Crown Challenge has been postponed, and Mr Widderick said to those who enjoyed this event, that it would be a must to follow up down the western corridor.

“It’s a great comp down there,” he said.

“Everyone here I’ve spoken to has had a great time.

“As Dan [committee member] said, ‘they’re sister competitions’ they’re the same value.

“If you enjoyed this, definitely head down there.”

Going forward, Mr Widderick said he may look to make the competition photo-centric to conserve the quality and quantity of fish in the Thomson river, where participants send in a photo rather than bring in the live fish who often get injured or die in the process.

“I want to make sure my kids can come down to the Thomson and can catch fish all year,” he said.