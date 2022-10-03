Grevillea time in west

Neil Fisher

It is hard not to miss a flowering Grevillea no matter where you drive at the moment.

At the same time, some home gardens have bloomed Grevillea as well.

The standout of all is the Grevillea pteridifolia or Fern Leaf Grevillea flowering on the Capricorn Highway between Alpha and Jericho and Jericho and Blackall at the moment.

Grevillea pteridifolia or Fern Leaf Grevillea is a large shrub to small tree that also has attractive greyish-green foliage.

The flowers contain a lot of nectar that is an important food source for a number of species of birds and animals.

What many gardeners may not realise is that this plant is also the parent of a number of popular Grevillea hybrids.

Hybrids like Grevillea Honey Gem and Sandra Gordon.

One of the greatest pleasures you can receive from a garden is to have it in full bloom and just sit back and watch the bird life that the garden has attracted.

Have you ever thought about constructing a garden to attract birds to your garden?

It is not hard to do.

These are some simple ways of ensuring a greater number of birds in your garden which will, in turn, bring many hours of pleasure over many years.

There are four simple needs for a bird-attracting garden:

1: Water: Provide a constant source of water, such as a pond, birdbath or dripping tap into a bowl.

2: Food: Provide a variety of native trees and bushes that become a suitable food source.

3: Protection: Never let your cat roam the garden and actively discourage neighbour’s cats from entering your garden.

4: Safety: Provide a safe environment for the birds by not using any poisons like snail bait in your garden.

One question I am often asked is what are the best Grevilleas for a garden to attract birds to the garden.

Firstly the size of the shrubs should be decided.

That is, will the garden only have low shrubs, say less than a metre high, or have shrubs that will grow between a metre and three metres high or tall shrubs that are over three metres high?

The following are some of the tall growing Grevilleas that I know will attract bird life to Western gardens.

In fact, many of the Grevillea flowers were on display at the Blackall Anglican Flower Show last Saturday.

Grevillea banksii fosterii is a tall, upright shrub or small tree, with deeply divided, grey/green leaves.

Masses of large, bright red flowers with yellow tips are produced during Spring and Summer that will attract many nectar-feeding birds to your garden. Grevillea banksii fosterii will grow to the height of five metres in well-drained but not too moist soils with lots of leaf matter and mulch around the roots.

Grevillea Honey Gem would be one of the heaviest flowering shrubs available to local gardens.

It makes an excellent feature of attractive fern-like foliage and masses of honey gold flowers throughout the year with the main flowering season in winter.

Honey Gem can literally drip with nectar at times making it a magnet for Honeyeaters and Lorikeets.

It is a vigorous evergreen large shrub that grows to about four metres in height by three metres wide and has an open habit.

Grevillea Kay Williams is a compact fast growing tall shrub with finely divided grey-green leaves.

Large cream-pink brush-type flowers occur most of the year.

Grevillea Kay Williams prefers well-drained soils in full sun and is tolerant of frost and extended dry periods once it has been established.

Grevillea Moonlight is a hardy upright bushy shrub.

With creamy white flowers throughout most of the year that is highly bird attractive.

This Grevillea will grow up to four metres high in a sunny well-drained position.

Another feature of Grevillea Moonlight is that it makes an attractive hedging plant.

Grevillea Sandra Gordon is a tall spreading small tree with silvery lobed leaves.

It produces masses of large golden yellow brush flowers in winter and spring that attract Honeyeaters to the garden.

This fast-growing, frost-tolerant small tree will grow approximately four to six metres by two to three metres in a sunny, average to a well-drained position. Sandra Gordon is a hybrid cross between Grevillea pteridiifolia and Grevillea sessilis.

All of these Grevilleas would well make a spectacular specimen, so check with your local nursery now.