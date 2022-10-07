Q&A with Anthony West General Manager, Primary Health Services

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

I’m from Toowoomba and my parents are from rural towns on the Darling Downs and in the South West, so I’ve always had an affinity with country Queensland.

I practised physiotherapy in and around Toowoomba in the early part of my career and later spent over a decade working in the Queensland Health Corporate Office in Brisbane.

While that was a great learning experience, I felt drawn to be nearer to the delivery of healthcare so looked for roles in regional and rural Queensland.

In 2018, I was awarded the position of General Manager Primary Health Services with Central West Hospital and Health Service, based at Longreach.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mother talks a lot about Mary MacKillop who was a pioneering nun in outback Penola, South Australia in the 19th century.

She had a saying, ‘we can’t do everything, we can’t do nothing, but we can do something’.

When things are tough, that advice helps me remember that even if I can’t fix something entirely, rather than giving up, I can at least chip away and make things better for someone, somewhere.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

I’m a bit of a bookworm and particularly enjoy reading biographies and historical fiction.

Like everyone, I try to keep a healthy balance by going for a run or walking my dog.

I’ve got a boxer with a lot of energy and he is a great excuse to get out of the house.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

That’s a tough question and potentially divisive!

However, I’ve been lucky enough to fly from Longreach to Birdsville and have seen the Diamantina in flood from the air—that was spectacular and something I’ll never forget.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

It’s been great to meet so many Central West Queenslanders over four years and for me, both important and satisfying to learn about and understand the health needs of the communities we are privileged to serve.

As part of my job, I’m genuinely interested in helping to improve the health and well-being of communities, in whatever form that takes.

Along with my friend and colleague Justin Griffiths (also a physiotherapist), I co-founded the Old Thomson River Road parkrun which happens every Saturday morning in Longreach.

For me, it’s very rewarding to see local people and families starting their weekend with some exercise and a chat with their friends.

If you’ve never been, come along and check it out!