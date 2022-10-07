Remembering those lost

Police and the general public stopped and remembered the officers that never made it home from their shifts, including one of their own, as part of Police Remembrance Day events yesterday.

Longreach Sergeant of Police Michael Hobden said it was an important day for officers and the community and was marked with a service at the station at 9am to remember those lost while on duty including a former Longreach officer killed on duty in Rockhampton in 1984.

“It’s an important time of year for us as police it’s the one day of the year when we get together and remember the fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Sgt Hobden said earlier this week.

“The event has been organized through the Patrol Group Office here at Longreach. So they’ve organized some catering I believe for after it, some readings – a bit of a ceremony. It’s more of a reflection time for us just to remember that some of us don’t get to go home at the end of a shift and do make the ultimate sacrifice for the community.

“For community members I think it just shows their support for us, that their willing to take time out of their day, half an hour to an hour of their time, to sit there and be with us.

“We are a reflection of the community so without their support it makes our job very difficult and sometimes near on impossible because obviously in Longreach there are three thousand of them and there are only 25-30 coppers in town so they’re our ears and eyes.

“Without their support we can’t do our jobs. So to have the public take time out of their own day to come along and pay their respect.

“It is very similar to Anzac and Remembrance day- people just taking that moment in time out of their own busy lives to come and show support for us and the respect for the officers that have made the ultimate sacrifice and are no longer with us protecting the community – that’s why we all do it.”

Sgt Hobden said the day takes on special meaning for the Longreach officer due to the loss of one of their own.

“The interesting part is that in 1984 there was an officer shot going to a domestic disturbance in Rockhampton – only a month or so prior to that he was actually working here in Longreach,” he said.

“It’s a reminder of the perils and dangers of the domestic violence incidents that we attend regularly as police. Unfortunately, that’s only on the increase as reported within the media those things are getting worse and somewhat more frequent depending on what part of the state you are from.

“The officer was sworn in in 1980 when he was 20 and then he was fatally shot on the 29th of February 1984 – only four years in the job. He was here weeks earlier and got transferred to Rocky, went to a job with his partner, went up knocked on the front door and the offender has shot him through door in the chest.”