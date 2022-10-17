Help bring better mobile competition and choice to remote areas

By Karen Simmons

With visitors to the Central West at an all-time high and city-dwellers seeking a tree-change, isn’t it high time Mobile phone coverage started to keep up with the demand?

TPG Telecom is calling on rural, regional, and remote Queensland to have their voices heard and help bring better mobile competition and choice to regional Australia.

The ACCC is currently seeking submissions from the public on how the proposed TPG Telecom-Telstra regional network sharing arrangement will benefit mobile service, choice and competition in regional Australia.

National Farmers’ Federation (NFF), the Regional, Rural and Remote Communications Coalition (RRRCC) and the Australian Trucking Association (ATA), are just some of the many organisations to have expressed strong support for the proposed regional network-sharing deal.

The NFF is the national peak body representing farmers and agriculture across Australia, advocating for regional communities to have accessible, reliable, quality, and affordable telecommunications and connectivity services, while the RRRCC is committed to improving telecommunications in the bush.

In a joint submission, the NFF shared its target of reaching $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030.

Telstra has announced its 3G Network (850Mhz band) will close in mid-2024.

For those who purchase a Woolworths Mobile or Aldi Mobile plan, their networks (as stated on their websites) only use parts of Telstra’s 5G, 4G and 3G mobile networks.

The service says it provides 5G Coverage reaching at least 75% of the Australian population, but remember, that is not 75% of the land area of Australia.

As we all know most of the Australian population resides in the capital cities.

So when you head west along the Capricorn Highway and reach Jericho, there is a large radius of zero coverage for these mobiles until you are just east of Ilfracombe.

Chairman of Outback Queensland Tourism and Mayor of Blackall-Tambo, Andrew Martin and his team have been doing marketing around regional mobile coverage.

Cr Martin said there is a need to tell people what the alternatives are for better coverage.

“Residents out here need quality phones and deals,” Cr Martin said.

“You can’t just head into Aldi and buy a cheap mobile deal and expect it to work well out here.”

“You just won’t get the coverage and it could cost you your life.”

James Rickards of TPG Telecom said now is the time to write to your local Member or the ACCC directly and let them know your

views.

“We believe the proposed arrangement will be a significant win for regional and remote

Queensland, with far-reaching benefits for all rural and regional Australia,” said Mr Rickards.

“We are calling on rural and regional Australia to have their voices heard and help address the

increasing need for greater competition and choice of mobile services throughout the country.”

The NFF and RRRCC requested the ACCC give specific consideration to the network sharing

deal, and its impact on price and non-price aspects of competition; spectrum allocation; services

delivery arrangements and network and service expansion to ensure it benefits rural and

regional consumers.

If approved by the ACCC, the proposed network-sharing arrangement will increase the choice of

mobile providers from two to three, meaning people and businesses in rural, regional, and

remote Queensland will have access to TPG’s brands including Vodafone, iiNet, Internode and

felix for the very first time.

The ACCC recently released its preliminary view on the proposed agreement.

TPG customers will immediately gain expanded regional and rural coverage on completion of

the proposed arrangement, as well as accelerated availability of 4G and 5G mobile services

which will boost mobile connectivity throughout rural, regional and remote Queensland.

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA), representing 250,000+ members across the country,

said in its submission: ‘The proposed spectrum sharing would improve the quality of regional

mobile connectivity as well as increasing competition and choice for regional mobile phone

customers. As a result, there would be strong benefits for road transport in the regional coverage

zone.’

“Consumers should not have to pay for the construction of a third mobile phone network in the

regional coverage zone when a cost-effective alternative exists to better utilise existing

equipment and spectrum.”

HOW TO WRITE TO THE ACCC:

Interested parties who wish to respond to the ACCC’s Statement of Preliminary Views may do

so by Friday 14 October 2022. Submissions should be emailed to mergerauthorisations@accc.gov.au