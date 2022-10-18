An intensive care unit in the air

New aircraft will boost The Royal Flying Doctor Services (RFDS) capabilities with world-leading

technology onboard, allowing crews to fly further and faster, enhancing comfort for patients, and

reducing pilot workload.

The Queensland Section of the RFDS this week unveiled the first of a new fleet of aircraft which

are set to revolutionise aeromedical care in Australia.

The Beechcraft King Air B360, which first touched down in Australia last December, has now

undergone a state-of-the-art fit-out at the Queensland-based HeliMods facility, transforming

it into a flying intensive care unit.

Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the new aircraft will be the first of seven B360s to

join the RFDS fleet in Queensland.

“We’re extremely excited to launch the first of this ground-breaking new fleet, which is a key

part of our 10-year aircraft replacement strategy to ensure our crews can continue to deliver

first-class aeromedical care to Queenslanders,” Ms Staib said.

“Like all RFDS services, this new aircraft and its innovative fit-out simply wouldn’t be

possible without the support of Queensland Health and our amazing donors, fundraisers,

and partners – so to each and every one of you, thank you for your incredible support.

“The new B360 fleet will enhance our inter-hospital transfer service, which provides the

backbone to the Queensland Health Aeromedical System, and is delivered in partnership

with the Queensland Government.”

Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said the enhancement of the RFDS fleet was

great news for people living in regional and remote areas of Queensland.

“Assets like these only enhance the capacity of this iconic organisation to help save lives, so

keeping the RFDS fleet at the cutting edge of medical aviation is critically important,” Mr

Furner said.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Head of Flying Operations Shane Lawrey said the new B360

will join the existing fleet of 20 King Air aircraft, which travelled more than eight million

kilometres across Queensland in the past year.

“The B360 aircraft will be the fastest twin turboprop aeromedical King Air aircraft in the

country,” Mr Lawrey said.

“Along with reducing pilot workload, the upgraded engines, five-bladed composite propellers

and anti-skid braking system will enhance aircraft performance and efficiency – allowing our

crews to fly further and faster to reach patients.“

Advancements in the cockpit, such as the digital pressurisation controller, will also increase

the overall comfort for patients during a flight.”

RFDS (Queensland Section) Nurse Manager Aeromedical Training and Clinical Resources

Maree Cummins said the cabin has been designed to provide the finest care in the air.

“The back of the cabin has been specially customised to make use of every inch of space

and create an intensive care unit in the sky,” Ms Cummins said.

“The innovative stretcher system, which integrates seamlessly with Queensland Ambulance

Service stretchers is also a first-of-its-kind for fixed-wing aircraft in Queensland and will

make it quicker and easier to transfer patients on and off the aircraft.

“While the integrated cabin concept includes a connected control system which will allow

Flight Nurses and Doctors to monitor medical battery, oxygen capacity and flow rates, and

control cabin lighting, while remaining seated.”

The aircraft unveiled today will come into operation next month, while a second aircraft has

now arrived in Australia to undergo its fit-out. The remaining five aircraft will be ferried to

Australia over the next 18 months.

The Beechcraft King Air 360 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation in the United

States.

For more information about the new B360 fleet go to rfds.co/B360aircraft.