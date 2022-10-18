An intensive care unit in the air

New aircraft will boost The Royal Flying Doctor Services (RFDS) capabilities with world-leading
technology onboard, allowing crews to fly further and faster, enhancing comfort for patients, and
reducing pilot workload.
The Queensland Section of the RFDS this week unveiled the first of a new fleet of aircraft which
are set to revolutionise aeromedical care in Australia.
The Beechcraft King Air B360, which first touched down in Australia last December, has now
undergone a state-of-the-art fit-out at the Queensland-based HeliMods facility, transforming
it into a flying intensive care unit.
Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the new aircraft will be the first of seven B360s to
join the RFDS fleet in Queensland.
“We’re extremely excited to launch the first of this ground-breaking new fleet, which is a key
part of our 10-year aircraft replacement strategy to ensure our crews can continue to deliver
first-class aeromedical care to Queenslanders,” Ms Staib said.
“Like all RFDS services, this new aircraft and its innovative fit-out simply wouldn’t be
possible without the support of Queensland Health and our amazing donors, fundraisers,
and partners – so to each and every one of you, thank you for your incredible support.
“The new B360 fleet will enhance our inter-hospital transfer service, which provides the
backbone to the Queensland Health Aeromedical System, and is delivered in partnership
with the Queensland Government.”
Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said the enhancement of the RFDS fleet was
great news for people living in regional and remote areas of Queensland.
“Assets like these only enhance the capacity of this iconic organisation to help save lives, so
keeping the RFDS fleet at the cutting edge of medical aviation is critically important,” Mr
Furner said.
RFDS (Queensland Section) Head of Flying Operations Shane Lawrey said the new B360
will join the existing fleet of 20 King Air aircraft, which travelled more than eight million
kilometres across Queensland in the past year.
“The B360 aircraft will be the fastest twin turboprop aeromedical King Air aircraft in the
country,” Mr Lawrey said.
“Along with reducing pilot workload, the upgraded engines, five-bladed composite propellers
and anti-skid braking system will enhance aircraft performance and efficiency – allowing our
crews to fly further and faster to reach patients.“
Advancements in the cockpit, such as the digital pressurisation controller, will also increase
the overall comfort for patients during a flight.”
RFDS (Queensland Section) Nurse Manager Aeromedical Training and Clinical Resources
Maree Cummins said the cabin has been designed to provide the finest care in the air.
“The back of the cabin has been specially customised to make use of every inch of space
and create an intensive care unit in the sky,” Ms Cummins said.
“The innovative stretcher system, which integrates seamlessly with Queensland Ambulance
Service stretchers is also a first-of-its-kind for fixed-wing aircraft in Queensland and will
make it quicker and easier to transfer patients on and off the aircraft.
“While the integrated cabin concept includes a connected control system which will allow
Flight Nurses and Doctors to monitor medical battery, oxygen capacity and flow rates, and
control cabin lighting, while remaining seated.”
The aircraft unveiled today will come into operation next month, while a second aircraft has
now arrived in Australia to undergo its fit-out. The remaining five aircraft will be ferried to
Australia over the next 18 months.
The Beechcraft King Air 360 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation in the United
States.
For more information about the new B360 fleet go to rfds.co/B360aircraft.