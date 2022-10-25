‘Country uni’ showcased

By Di Stanley, Emerald Today

Roma’s Country University Centre has been showcased to delegates at the Local Government of Queensland conference as a viable and increasingly successful model to train and retain people in rural and regional communities.

Roma CUC chair, councillor Cameron O’Neil, was part of a panel discussion about the centres on Monday that included the national CUC founder Duncan Taylor.

“There were 200 delegates from local governments right across the state that wanted to learn more about how we’ve gone in setting up our centres in Roma and Balonne and you know, we’re a really good test case for others to learn from,” Cr O’Neil said.

“Mt Isa and Cooktown are going ahead and, hopefully, there will be more of these centres open up in the years ahead.

“We had Anthony Chisholm, the federal assistant education minister, there and it was really pleasing to hear that the government is backing this initiative because they see the benefit of supporting centres like ours in regional communities.”

When the panel was asked whether the centres could take over traditional universities, the consensus was that the need for face-to-face campuses would still exist, but the centres would provide some balance and more options and opportunities for rural, regional and remote students.

“We underestimated how popular this would be and we have already outgrown our centre,” Balonne Mayor Samantha O’Toole said.

Mr O’Neil said after 18 months, the Roma CUC has 190 registered students and 125 of them were local to the Maranoa region.

“The success story of our CUC is that we’ve had two students who have completed their university degrees since we opened our centre which is a feather in our cap and something we’re very proud of,” he said.

“We know that in that 18 months there have been significant disruptions for students with COVID and some university campuses were shut so a lot of rural people came back to their properties and were either working on-farm or got employment during that period.

“They were making difficult decisions on whether or not they would complete their studies.“

Under the CUC model, there is a physical campus-style space and support for students who are studying university or VET courses online at any Australian institution.

There is high-speed internet access and video conferencing, administrative guidance, academic support services and pastoral care. Access is free.

“In Roma, we were really lucky because we had the 100 per cent backing of the council,“ Cr O’Neil said.

“As we came off the tail end of the oil and gas boom, we were looking at ways we could diversify our strong industrial and commercial sectors and for us, agriculture is dominant, but we’ also had tourism and education as well.

“So when the country university centre model was presented to our economic development team at council, we grabbed it and ran with it, identifying it as an education start-up.

“We obviously had seed funding of just over $1.3 million from the Commonwealth to get us established and we’ve had really strong support from local businesses.

“Even before we opened our doors, we had Santos, Origin and Powerlink onboard as foundation supporters and sponsors and it reinforced to government that businesses were backing the centre with their investment.“

Cr O’Neil said the Roma CUC had recently introduced a ’friends of’ sponsorship package to the Roma business community to further enhance local ties.

“All this is really important when you’re justifying continued funding from the Commonwealth,“ he said.

“And importantly, of those 190 registered students, the rest of the cohort that aren’t local (65) are made up of a lot of placement students, so people coming out here and doing six-month semester placements at the hospital for example.

“The benefit of getting them out here and showing them this is a good community delivering fantastic facilities… I hope in some small way it adds to their decision as to whether this is the place to settle down and call home.“