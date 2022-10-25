Trivia night a hit

Michael R Williams

This year’s Trivia Night at Our Lady’s Catholic school saw an enthusiastic turn out.

Our Lady’s Catholic School Principal Peter Thurecht said the event will help raise funds for important resources within the school.

“This year we have worked alongside the PnF committee to make the night even better,” he said.

“Our staff did the minute to win it games as well as the video introduction which I believe went down really well.

“Our staff can take up acting careers I reckon.”

Mr Thurecht said the evening was about fun and community.

“Basically, we wanted the night to be as fun as we could make it, to get the community to get involved,” he said.

“We had lots of local businesses represented at different tables, and the community supported us by donating prizes on the night.

“Due to the overwhelming amount of donations we were able to hand out a lot of prizes to everyone at each table, and everyone, I think, appreciated that.

“We handed out prizes for the best-themed table, and best costume—I was impressed with the Quizzard of Oz table.

“The wooden spoon went to our local Day Care Centre team, “the Little Miss team”, and they were very proud of that.”

Next year the school is hoping the event will continue to grow.

“We’re hoping to get 20 tables next year and get the whole community involved,” he said.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback from people who attended.

“Specifically people have been warm to our ‘thank yous’ we’ve been posting on social media.

“It’s just about generating support for the businesses who did donate.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who supported the night and the Our Lady’s staff who put it all together.”