Will Day looks forward to rodeo gig

By Melissa Coleman

Singer/songwriter Will Day takes to the stage at the Warwick Rodeo on Friday 28 October.

His unique blend of spirited and heartfelt country music has been described as powerful and authentic.

Warwick and Stanthorpe Today reporter MELISSA COLEMAN sat down with Will and asked him some questions.

Will grew up in Goondiwindi and lived in Wheatvale until he turned four years old.

His father was a school principal there.

“I have a nice connection to Warwick and the Darling Downs region,” Will said.

“I grew up listening to some of the great musical influences of our time on family road trips with my parents.”

“We’d play the likes of James Taylor, The Eagles, Paul Kelly and Cat Stevens,” he said.

Melissa: Firstly, it’ll be great to see you at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft this year. I hear it’s your first time playing at this rodeo.

Will: Yes, it’s an event I’ve always wanted to play and am very much looking forward to it.

Melissa: Will, you have a genuine gift for storytelling. Your songs tell of meaningful and current life, love and challenges. Describe your creative process when you write new music.

Will: I’m always recording voice memos on my phone, ideas or words that come to me at different times of the day and night.

I note down titles and rough melodies I’d like to explore, then I take the ideas into co-writes.

Co -writing is a lot of fun, and I find it gives the song the best opportunity to grow and the idea to develop.

Melissa: Over the years you have achieved a swag of impressive milestones, including a tour with Col Finley and touring internationally to New Zealand. Describe your favourite venue to perform at? And why?

Will: I love to play at big rural events in front of a big country crowd; it’s always fun.

Those crowds always know how to party.

The bigger the better!

Melissa: Sometimes you see musicians with their bands sharing in pre-show rituals. It may be an element of superstition or an attempt to create a sense of excitement, or rid themselves of nerves, do you have a process or a ritual you usually follow before a performance?

Will: I always do some vocal warm-ups.

I have a great camaraderie with the guys in my band.

So, we always have a good laugh before we go on stage to get amped up and settle the nerves.

Melissa: The release of a new single has recently hit the charts. It’s very exciting. Can you tell me more about that?

Will: It was co-written with my wife, Skye and is called ‘We Got This’.

It’s a reflection on the hardships we’ve all faced over the last few years but while it touches on the challenges, the song encourages listeners to realise that no matter what they may face, we can find the strength to overcome it.

‘We got This’ was produced by ARIA and Golden Guitar winner Matt Fell and is available to purchase and to listen to online.