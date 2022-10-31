Spring storm flowers

Neil Fisher

The storms of the last few days have had a real impact on many gardens across Central Queensland.

Within a matter of days after the first storm, dozens of plants bust into flowers creating a kaleidoscope of colour in what was no more than a dried arrangement a few days earlier.

Most noticeable would be the colourful flowering bulbs called Hippeastrums.

Over the years gardeners have found Hippeastrums are not difficult to grow and produce lovely cut flowers.

Hippeastrums are not the most water-wise plant grown locally in fact they have quite demanding water and nutrient requirements while during this time of year.

It is always recommended during the spring growth time they receive ample water and nutrients but remember you must keep the plants dry in winter while the plant is in their winter dormancy.

Most of us would clearly remember the mass floral displays of Hippeastrums that our grandparents use to have.

Hippeastrums have been grown in Western Queensland gardens for over the last 100 years, and I still believe that tucked away in many rural gardens are still some of the best flowering varieties grown.

These plants could have been handed down over many generations

Hippeastrums are found from Argentina north to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Hippeastrum are also called amaryllis lilies in some parts of the country, and it is important not to confuse Hippeastrums with the genus with the name Amaryllis.

There are about 70-75 species and more than 600 hybrids in the Hippeastrum family.

Hippeastrum will require a frost-free environment, but for those gardeners in frosty parts of central Queensland, they can be grown as a potted greenhouse plant, and they can also make an excellent house plant.

Hippeastrum flowers are made up of six petals, comprising two layers of three petals.

While the typical colour range of the Hippeastrums encompasses most shades of reds, pinks, and white, the modern hybrids occur in an array of colour patterns.

The new hybrids can even include double-flowering varieties or unusual colours like pale translucent yellows.

What you may not realise is that birds, bees and butterflies are all attracted to the Hippeastrum flower.

Some of the Hippeastrum I saw growing in Western Gardens include:

Hippeastrum Hybrid Alfrescus has large 15cm pure white double, almost triple flowers.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Benfica has large 10cm dark blood-red single flowers.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Mead has large stunning 10cm candy pink flowers with a green throat.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Mead is an old turn of the 20th-century strain of Hippeastrum.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Minerva has stunning large wide open, flat-faced 18cm red flowers with a white star and a lime-green throat.

Hippeastrum Sonatini Sweet Sixteen is a compact hybrid with stunning 6cm candy pink flowers with a green throat.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Red Rival has large 10cm red flowers and a very strong growth habit.

This variety will often have more flowers than any other red varieties available at the moment.

Hippeastrum Hybrid Rosalie has large 10cm dusty pink single flowers with creamy white highlights and a lime green throat.

Hippeastrum Hybrid White Coral has medium 8cm single white flowers with red stripes and a green centre.

When Hippeastrums are in full growth, they should be watered frequently and fed a balanced fertiliser once a month.

When talking to an enthusiast earlier this year, I was told that she found that during the warmer months regular drenching with the liquid fertiliser Aquasol makes a big difference.

She also used a high potash plant food during late July or early August to boost plant growth after the winter dormancy. Hippeastrums enjoy full sunlight during the growing season.

However she told me another handy hint was when Hippeastrums are coming into flower, a little partial shade helps to bring out their brilliant colour. Hippeastrums will do best in a bright but not overly sunny position with moist, well-drained, humus-rich soil.

Hippeastrum will have a tropical appearance during the warmer months, however, the bulbs will become fully dormant over the winter months.

Over the recent water-wasteful years many Hippeastrum varieties have been lost in home gardens due to overwatering.

It is important to know that all parts of plant are poisonous if ingested.

One other very interesting feature of growing Hippeastrums I have been told is that they are resistant to Deer that are a problem in some parts of Central Queensland.