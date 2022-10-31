Daring to be different

Not all logistics companies are the same. Over the past 37 years, Rocky’s Own Transport has strived to be different, combining a team of highly skilled individuals with the very latest technology, to deliver a superior standard of safety and logistics services.

The business commenced trading in a small timber yard in Rockhampton in March 1985 with the vision of building a business that is value driven.

Those values of integrity, honesty, empathy, safety, quality and reliability are at the forefront of the business strategy still today. Their motto is “All Different – All Equal”.

CEO Bryan Smith said safety and security is Rocky’s Own’s highest priority.

“Safety of our staff, safety of the general public on our country’s road network and safety and security for our customers and their products.

“We have committed to a significant ongoing investment in technology and training to maintain the very highest standards of safety and security within the transport sector.”

He described Rocky’s Own as a truly national company with a huge depth of resources to cater for even the most complex and challenging logistics projects.

“With an extensive scope of operations across Australia, Rocky’s Own Transport Co specialises in the provision of service excellence for difficult and complex freight and logistical tasks,” he said.

“Whether it is providing ‘turnkey’ military logistics to The Singapore Armed Forces or transportation of a multi-million-dollar medical resonance-imaging trailer between regional hospitals throughout Queensland we really do try very hard and strive for constant improvement, because we ‘care’.”

Services include:

– General Transport Services: Catering to a variety of businesses, from mining, building, construction, industrial, agriculture, manufacturing and production industries, the Rocky’s Own fleet provides transport services for anything from express parcel freight, general freight, full loads, bulk tipper, wide, heavy, or long loads and all forms of dangerous goods.

– Heavy Haulage Division: Rocky’s Own is currently contracted to transport the Singapore Armed Forces’ leopard tanks throughout Australia in support of their annual military exercises. They also supply extensive heavy haulage services to the mining sector.

– Bulk Dangerous Goods Division: Specialising in the transportation of ammonium nitrate using a variety of equipment from B double road train tippers, shipping containers, ISO containers and flat tops for import and export bulker bags.

– Bulk Transport Division: This division is a key carrier of bulk commodities, specialises in bulk tallow, feeds, salt, meal and hides and utilising tankers and tippers.

– Refrigeration Transport Services: Offering daily refrigerated services to customers between Rockhampton and Brisbane.

– Container Transport Services: Utilising a variety of equipment from side loaders to purpose built lightweight trailing equipment to maximize carrying capacity, this division transports about 80 to 90 containers per day, from our customer’s premises to and from shipping ports and rail heads.

– Special Project Division: The logistics project team has worked on a variety of special projects including the recovery of transport services after Cyclone Larry, the Singapore Armed Forces’ annual Exercise Wallaby and the Australian and American joint military exercise Talisman Saber.