War nurse tribute to inspire women in Blackall

Are you part of a community group that could do with a financial boost?

The Blackall RSL sub-branch was one of 524 successful recipients in the first Gambling

Community Benefit Fund $100,000 Super Round at the beginning of the year.

The grant will be used to fund the construction of a memorial statue of First World War nurse

Sister, Greta Towner.

The (GCBF) was established in 1994 and has distributed more than $1.06 billion to

Queensland not-for-profit groups since it began.

Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming Victoria Thomson said this statue is a great way to

recognise the contribution Australian women made to the war effort.

“Having strong representation of female role models is essential in striving toward gender

equality,” Ms Thomson said.

The group hope to unveil the life-size bronze commemorative statue on Remembrance Day

at the Blackall Memorial Park next year.

Ms Thomson said the GCBF is Queensland’s largest one-off grants program.

“This year we have given out grants of between $500 and $100,000 to more than 2,300 of

community organisations across Queensland,” she said.

“Your group can benefit too, and I strongly encourage anyone involved in a not-for-profit

organisation to hop on to our website and find out about this fantastic funding opportunity.

“We receive applications from a variety of sectors including multicultural and indigenous

groups, women and family help services, sporting clubs, and animal welfare organisations to

name a few.

“Not-for-profit groups, particularly those located in regional and remote Queensland, are

encouraged to apply.”

Support is available for a wide range of projects big and small such as events, facility

upgrades, transport and more.

The current round of funding is open until 31 October 2022 with grants of up to $35,000

available.

However, if your group has a big ticket item or project in mind, the $100,000 Super Round

opens in January 2023.

“Applying is a simple process and there is plenty of support – online or by phone – to help

you with your application,” Ms Thomson said.

“Remember, you are the best advocate for your community, tell us about your project and its

benefits in your own words, you don’t need to be a grant writer.”

Check out the website www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants for more

information or call 1800 633 619.