Family owned business

Emerald Carrying Company was established in 1965 in Emerald Queensland by Bill and Joan Haylock and remains today a family owned and operated business.

Managing director Greg Haylock and the Emerald Carrying team have extensive experience in bulk liquids transport and general freight.

Through the development of long-term strategic partnerships, Emerald Carrying Co has expanded throughout Queensland, with depots in Townsville, Mackay, Gracemere, Emerald, Lytton, Darwin, and Gladstone now servicing mining, commercial retail and agricultural customers. These partnerships have also seen Emerald Carrying Co grow to now operate a fleet of over 100 trucks from body trucks to triples and quad road trains.

Emerald Carrying Co has maintained a premier position in the transport industry and in doing so has developed a set of core values by which the company operates:

– Pride, in our workplace, our culture and partnerships.

– Care, for our staff, ensuring a safe and prosperous workplace and future.

– Respect, fairness and integrity in our dealings, providing sustainable outcomes for all parties.

– Excellence, in striving to achieve a safe working environment at all times, being innovative in our approach to problem solving whilst being aware of our social and environmental obligations.

Monaro Haulage is also a sister company to Emerald Carrying Company with Depots in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney.

General Freight

Emerald Carrying Company’s fleet of prime movers provides a daily freight service out of our Lytton depot that travels direct to Emerald.

Delivery services are provided to the regions of the Central Highlands including Emerald, Capella, Clermont, Moranbah, Dysart, Blackwater, Dingo, Anakie, Springsure and Rolleston.

We also offer a service to the Central West twice a week including Alpha, Jericho, Barcaldine, Blackall, Ilfracombe, Longreach and Winton.

Brisbane Depot is located in Lytton as part of our Head Office location. This site was chosen strategically due to its proximity to the Port of Brisbane and ease of access to the Gateway Motorway (southbound and northbound).

Whilst we have been in Lytton since 2017, in 2020 we relocated to larger premises that allowed us to incorporate our Lytton Bulk Fuel team, Oil Logistics team, Head Office team and Brisbane General Freight team.

Bulk Fuel and Oil

Mackay Depot is located in the Paget Industrial Estate and allows for large movements of heavy transport.

Easy access to the Mackay Port enables effective and efficient movement of bulk liquids to our larger client base in the Bowen Basin.

Gracemere Depot is strategically placed to assist in transferring bulk liquids to clients spread across the Central Queensland Region.

Gracemere allows for large movements of Product from the Gladstone Port back to Gracemere and onwards to Central Queensland. This Depot enables Emerald Carrying Company to provide the services required whilst maintaining compliance with the fatigue legislation.

Townsville Depot is located close to the port of Townsville to accommodate larger fleet combinations that allow for deliveries into the far west of Queensland (Mt Isa and Cloncurry).

Townsville facilitates deliveries to local service stations and provides bulk fuel services to the local airport facilities.

Safety has always been paramount at Emerald Carrying Company.

We provide all staff with appropriate health, safety and environmental policies, guidance material, documentation, procedures, and training to ensure that our business meets its health, safety and environmental obligations and our target of ‘NIL HARM’.

All drivers are fully qualified and receive ongoing training, and each truck in our fleet is equipped with several safety systems to track driver fatigue. In addition, every driver holds relevant licences and permits for the loads they carry, including

Dangerous Goods for Diesel, Petrol and Avgas.

To ensure our prime movers are reliable and safe, we follow strict maintenance routines. All our prime movers are fitted with ABS braking and are regularly serviced and tested by our onsite team of specialist mechanics.

With a fleet of 100+ prime movers and contracts for brands including Toll, Ampol, Viva Energy, BP, United Petroleum, Coca-Cola Amatil and Cement Australia, we are constantly on the lookout for committed team members to join our team.

If you are interested in joining the Emerald Carrying Company and Monaro Fuel Haulage team, please contact us by forwarding your resume to hr@emcarry.com.au or by calling the HR Department directly on 07 3016 0540.

Challenges within the Industry

The transport industry is constantly full of challenges. The three biggest challenges would be fleet replacement, fuel prices and recruitment.

Emerald Carrying runs a fleet of Kenworths and currently if we were to order a new truck, we wouldn’t see it for two years. In regard to tanker’s, it is a two year wait as well. This means we constantly need to be thinking at least three years in advance.

Fuel prices are also a concern with the freight industry being highly competitive. We have our own fuel tanks at all our depots to try and alleviate some of the costs. The joy of having our own fuel tanks are we are able to buy bulk and use our own equipment for cartage. In Gracemere alone we use approximately 10,000 litres every day.

One of the biggest issues is recruitment. It seems less and less people are showing an interest in the industry. As well as that we are competing with the mines which makes it tougher again. This is not only with drivers but the workshop as well.

Currently we are looking for heavy rigid drivers in Emerald, multi combination drivers in all our depots and mechanics in all locations as well. We do have some luck as we offer family friendly rosters for drivers,our workshop is five days a week and the fact everyone is home every day is one of our selling points.

With a shortage of drivers in the industry we offer in-house training and are too happy to employ people with no previous fuel experience if they’re the right person to represent the company. This is a huge financial outlay but something we need to do to keep the fleet moving.