Storms leave trail of damage

By Di Stanley, Emerald Today

Ergon crews were kept busy on Monday night after intense storm cells battered the Gemfields, Capella and Rolleston regions.

Power lines were knocked down, shade sails ripped, and trees badly damaged by the fierce winds.

Falls of 11-22mm were recorded, as the day’s high of a steamy 34 degrees quickly fell by 10 degrees.

A Bureau of Meteorology warning was in Blackwater shortly before 3pm, but no other alert was issued for towns hit by the wild weather later in the evening.

There was no hail reported in Capella, but traffic was diverted around a downed power line at an intersection until the arrival of an Ergon Energy crew.

A clean-up was underway this morning at the town’s caravan park where multiple trees were damaged and branches severed by the storm with people staying at the park pitching in to help.

“Beer o’clock’s a tad earlier this evening,“ one park resident quipped.

“Due to the strong winds Capella experienced overnight, council has opened the Capella Resource Recovery Facility today for residents (until 3pm) to discard any green waste that may have been blown around yards and roads,” the Central Highlands council posted.

“It certainly was a freak storm,“ Paulette Jones posted.

Power was not expected to be restored to Rubyvale and other parts of the Gemfields until late this afternoon.

A intensely powerful storm cell sideswiped Duaringa shortly after 7pm as a line of storms formed to pummel the Capricornia region.

Giant hail up to 10cm was recorded at Mt Larcom, Ambrose and Raglan in yesterday’s deluge.