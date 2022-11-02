We’ve got your back

RGM Maintenance PTY LTD is an Australian-owned quality-endorsed new vehicle sales, repair and maintenance service provider for heavy vehicles and equipment utilised in the road transport, mining, tourism and defence sector.

RGM has five Daimler truck dealerships in Queensland and the Northern Territory, selling and supporting the complete ra

nge of Mercedes Benz, Freightliner, and Fuso trucks and buses.

This covers the region from Rockhampton up along the northeastern sea border around Australia’s top end to Darwin.

We have supported the road transport industry since 2002, starting in Brisbane, then moving to Townsville in 2005, Darwin in 2009, Adelaide in 2012, and finally expanding the network today to include RGM facilities in Katherine, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhampton and the second facility in Brisbane.

Our purpose-built facilities are adjacent to transport and distribution hubs in most locations.

Our Townsville and Darwin workshops have road train access, allowing easy entry to drive-through workshop bays.

RGM employs over 200 staff, the majority being highly skilled heavy vehicle sales consultants and technicians such as heavy commercial vehicle mechanics, auto electricians, boilermakers and fuel repair specialists.

Carry out works ranging from SLP Inspections to welding a new side in a damaged fuel tanker barrel.

We can do anything from a minor service to an engine, gearbox, or differential to a complete rebuild or replacement.

All major sites are equipped with a dedicated de-gas/hot work bay and wash bays, drastically reducing the downtime to the customer where degassing is required.

Located in Parkhurst, RGM Maintenance has served the local area for over 10 years.

Leading the dedicated team is Bobby Brennan, who has worked as the Dealer Principal for the past five years and is proud to serve the community.

“I have been in the industry since 2003 when I started my apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic and worked my way through to foreman, service manager and into my current role,” Bobby said.

“I also work as the General Manager – Head of Sales for the RGM group.”

“I am passionate about my staff and continue to do what I can.

“The company works towards our mission statement of ‘employ, train and retain an energetic team with a positive attitude utilising continuous improvement to be better today than we are tomorrow’.”

Currently, RGM employs 29 people at their Rockhampton location ranging from diesel mechanics, boilermakers, apprentices, office staff, salespeople and part interpreters.

“We employ two new apprentices each year and aim to work with local schools to take on school-based apprentices,” Bobby said.

“We have seen the effect of skills shortages throughout the region.

“It is vital that we keep training the next generation for the future.”

RGM strives to provide you with the latest and greatest vehicles, which are designed to thrill, provide safety and comfort and can help meet the demands of daily life.

Explore our extensive showroom to see the exciting range of Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Fuso vehicles.

If you require vehicle finance or vehicle fleet advice, contact our business manager to discuss what option is right for you.

“What makes us different from other companies is our relationships with the community,” Bobby said.

“We have assisted customers with purchasing vehicles and the ongoing maintenance to keep them on the road and the customer moving.

“I like to think we play our part in that person’s business.”

No matter what you need, the team of experienced sales staff at RGM Maintenance Rockhampton are here to help.