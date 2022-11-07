What a weekend of bowls

Bowls by Bones

Last weekend the club held its annual Longreach Invitation Fours event.

With 64 bowlers attending from areas from Innisfail to the Gold Coast and west to Cloncurry, the standard of bowls was fantastic.

The fun and games actually started on Friday with a jackpot pairs competition with sponsorship from Matt and the Commercial.

But Saturday morning was the start of the Invitation Fours which is played over two full days, and once again it came down to the last round of six games to sort out the winner.

After the three games that were played on Saturday, the leader board had Ty Jesberg’s team leading on 54 points, followed by Chris Stefanovic’s team with 50 with Corry Doran’s team in third with 48.

The first game on Sunday seen Ty Jesberg’s team go down to the strong combination of Smalley, Freeman, Thurecht and Kent. Stefanovic’s team had a good win to go to the front on 67 with Doran’s team just one point behind on 66.

Shawn Ryan’s team jumped into third on 62.

After the fifth round of games we had a new leader with Doran’s team at 81 points, Jesberg’s team back in second on 78 points and Stefanovic’s team at 76.

So into the last round and the main game was the game between the second and third.

It’s never over until it’s over and that’s the way it was sorted out.

Doran’s team lost to the Barrett team, Jesberg defeated Stefanovic and those results sealed the final placings.

In first place, we had the team of Ty Jesberg, Tony Jesberg, Ray Harmsworth and Ian (Boof) Cameron.

In second was the team from Clermont of C. Doran, W. Cox, P. Boyd and T. Aidulis.

In third place, we had the team of C. Stefanovic, M. Falahiver, G Clarke and A. Crampton all from Emerald.

It was a great weekend and it couldn’t have happened without major sponsors Tony Barbeler from Pro Tyres, Wayne Lewis from PFD Longreach with help from Gav at the Birdcage.

To Coral, Michelle, Judy, Gail and the team in the kitchen thank you very much again.

The food was delicious and some of us have been in pretty good paddocks, but no one could resist.

To the brekky volunteers, Terry, Bob, Justin, Sharon and Paul the brekky’s were a great start to the day.

Just one suggestion, if the Humphries team from Innisfail come back next year can we not have baked beans on the brekky menu. To Tony Barbeler for his tireless work preparing the green, not just for these major events but all year round, thank you very much.

To the two behind the scenes Paula and Peter, you both do so much and receive no thanks, I’m thanking you.

A reminder that our AGM is now scheduled for Sunday, November 27, looking forward to a good turnout.