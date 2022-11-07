Convoy to Canberra for Ring Road

By Matthew Pearce, Cq Today

Rockhampton industry leaders are heading to Canberra to demand action on the Rockhampton Ring Road.

The Start Rockhampton Ring Road group will hold a rally this Friday at 777 Yaamba Road, Parkhurst from 10.30am, for people to voice their support for the Rockhampton Ring Road project.

Attendees will include Senator Malcolm Roberts, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Senator Matt Canavan and community leaders.

Following the rally, a convoy will depart for Canberra to request a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the need to start the Ring Road now.

SMW Group CEO Jack Trenaman said business leaders wanted to “start the ring road and stop the politics“.

“All the community, employees, myself and other businesses wish for is that the political promises regarding the Rockhampton Ring Road project are fulfilled for a 2023 start,“ he said.

“There’s surplus skilled work coming out of Rookwood Weir and Shoalwater Bay construction jobs by the end of 2022 and are ready to step straight into the Rockhampton Ring Road starting in February 2023.“

He said the group had overwhelming support from the business community and the greater Rocky region to get the project back in the Federal Budget.

JRT Group director Jason Thomasson said he expected an impressive turnout for the convoy that would show the government that local industry leaders meant business.