Seniors month in Winton

Winton Shire Council

During the month of October Winton celebrated senior members present in our community with a range of different events and activities.

Winton’s Seniors month was successful thanks to the Winton Shire Council and funding from the Queensland Government Department of Seniors, Disability Services, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and the support of COTA Queensland.

Over the one-month period of October there were 10 events/activities offered with the normal operation of all 60s and Better activities continuing.

There was something for everyone; the most popular on offer was a two-course roast lunch at the North Gregory Hotel with a cent sale which saw over 30 attendees.

Showing of the movie ‘What Woman Want’ started the month’s activities off.

The North Gregory Hotel didn’t let us down with a mouth-watering roast lamb lunch partnered with an impressive sticky date pudding and pavlova.

An old favourite ‘Morning Melodies’ at the Winton library drew a few of Winton’s old choir girls.

Thanks to the accomplished local musician Jill Doherty for leading and her fancy keyboard skills.

It was a pleasure to have the majority of the Winton Shire Councillors join the lunch prepared by the Winton State School Year 9/10 students.

The lunch was the final assessment for the students, and they showed great organisational skills, manners, entertainment, and professionalism that we hope will give all students an A+.

The Winton State School primary students joined in with a pancake breakfast and as many games of Bingo they could fit in before returning to classes.

The primary students picked up the game quickly and the local Police and Ambulance were on hand to help.

The group was treated to an impressive sunset tour to Rangelands with Red Dirt Tours.

How enjoyable to appreciate our local surrounds with commentary which I’m sure we all learnt something from.

Platters and wine completed a very simple yet splendid evening.

Not to leave out the crafters, there was an opportunity to complete a Diamond Art project.

As promised Diamond Art purses, bookmarks, keyrings, glasses cases and suncatchers were all available to purchase.

The finished projects all sealed off looked amazing.

The month ended with a full morning at St Patricks School celebrating Grandparents Day with the students.

The day started with grandparent liturgy and special assembly then moved into a trivia session and ended with some sports and snacks.

A huge effort Winton, Thanks to all participants.

Thankyou to our caterers North Gregory Hotel, Winton Roadhouse, Shoprite and Winton State School.

Thankyou to the Winton shire Councillors, Winton State School, St Patrick’s School, Red Dirt Tours and all volunteers

who washed dishes, prepared snacks and Jumped in to lend a hand where needed.