Big Red Bash sells out in record time

The world’s most remote music festival, the Birdsville Big Red Bash has sold out in record time, just over a week after tickets went on sale.

“We’re absolutely stoked,” said festival owner/founder, producer and Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group, Greg Donovan.

“It’s such a relief to have the event sold out so early, especially in these uncertain times.

“I was nervous, I always am, before the tickets went on sale.

“To experience our unique style of outback music festival people will now have to jump on next year’s Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash tickets. The events are nearly identical in experience; however, the Mundi Mundi Bash has shorter travelling times from capital centres and tarred roads the whole way to our event site.”

Just over 10,000 intrepid festival goers will attend the 2023 Big Red Bash – with next year’s Ten-Year Anniversary celebrations marking the largest incarnation of the event since it was founded in 2013.

“The music industry and live event venues have been hit hard for years and like so many in the industry we’ve had to cling on while we had knock after knock with fires, the pandemic and even flood issues – so it feels good that the tide has turned and we’re heading into such a massive year. We’re all excited for what’s to come, and about the amazing line-ups we will deliver in 2023,” added Greg Donovan.

Both events will feature a stacked line-up of some of the biggest names in Australian rock, pop, roots and country music including ICEHOUSE, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Ross Wilson (Big Red Bash only), Dragon, Thirsty Merc (Mundi Mundi Bash only), Chocolate Starfish, Shane Howard, Jack Jones, Pierce Brothers, Wendy Matthews, Grace Knight, Mi-Sex (Mundi Mundi Bash only), Chantoozies, Melanie Dyer, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Furnace and the Fundamentals.

Legendary country music singer John Williamson will also hit the stage at the Birdsville Big Red Bash, reprising his Simpson Desert performance from a decade ago which helped launch the bucket list music event.

In 2013, Williamson was invited to perform a solo acoustic performance for a few hundred runners on top of the spectacular 40-metre-high Big Red sand dune to celebrate the completion of the Big Red Run ultra-marathon.

News of Williamson’s impromptu outback performance spread via the ‘Bush Telegraph’ and attracted punters from surrounding towns, ultimately sowing the seeds for the Birdsville Big Red Bash and Broken Bill Mundi Mundi Bash – now two of Australia’s most unique travel experiences.

Accreditation to volunteer at both events only opened this week with all of those positions already filled – setting another record.