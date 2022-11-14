Dorper demand growing in Charleville with upcoming Burrawang sale

Elders

Demand for Dorpers in Western Queensland strengthens as Elders confirm Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper stud sale to be held at the Charleville Showgrounds on November 15.

There will be 100 lots going under the hammer at the Tuesday sale with 8 Type 5 rams, 40 Type 4 rams and 52 commercial rams on offer.

Burrawang genetics are hugely in demand due to their durability and longer-lasting rams, producing quicker maturing and more efficient offspring.

Local Elders Charleville agent, Josh McLeod, believes the drive in demand for the breed in the area is to do with a combination of things including the introduction of exclusion fencing, the suited grazing conditions and the, now more than ever, versatile marketing options for the livestock.

“Everyone has been getting into exclusion fencing and this is allowing producers to run smaller livestock such as sheep and goats, adding that diversification to their business.”

“There are many cattle people in this region who have traditionally been strictly cattle people and they are venturing into dorper’s.”

He believes the Dorper breed is well-suited to the Charleville region due to the types of feed available.

“Dorpers thrive on good mulga country because they are more of a browsing animal that like to keep their head up from the ground and graze in that way.”

“These graziers are now seeing the benefits of the smaller animals in utilising their mulga regrowth more efficiently.”

“They are also highly fertile and well suited to the climatic conditions of this region.”

Mr McLeod continued, “it is also good to see some varied marketing options available to producers.

With the different feedlots starting to pop up in the state it gives producers other markets to target besides the processing plants.”

“We look forward to hosting everyone at the upcoming Charleville Dorper Sales on behalf of leading Dorper and White Dorper stud, Burrawang.”

Wicus Cronje has not only made a big impact as the Stud Master at the country’s largest Dorper stud, Burrawang, but he has also been a game changer for the Dorper breed in Australia.

With a lifetime of experience with the breed, having grown up at Cronje Dorper Stud which was established in South Africa in 1953, he has brought a wealth of knowledge to the industry in Australia.

In commenting on the rams they have up for auction at this year’s sales Wicus believes that their genetic makeup makes them well-suited to graziers in Western QLD.

“What we have been doing and why people are so in demand of our genetics is because our rams have been proven to last a lot longer in the paddock.”

“We are very strict about our genetic selection.”

“The traits we are selecting for in our animals are a lot quicker to mature and therefore utilise the forage a lot better and more efficiently.

“The more efficient the animals are, means there is more meat going out the gate with the feed that is available.”

Wicus will be speaking at the Charleville Doper Sale Pre-Sale Information Session which will be helpful the day before the sale and is looking forward to the opportunity to impart his insights on Dorpers and answer any questions producers may have about the breed.

“I see a demand in the industry for some more knowledge on the Dorper breed.

“During the pre-sale information session, I will cover the dos and don’ts about the breed.

“I will also touch base on the biggest mistakes currently made in the industry to help producers produce better quality Dorpers.”

“This is an opportunity for people to ask a lot of questions and I look forward to sharing my knowledge on the breed.”

To learn more from Wicus about Dorpers and gather some tips on the best traits to look for in the breed, all are welcome to attend the Charleville Doper Sale Pre-Sale Information Session which will be held at the Charleville Showgrounds on Monday 14 November from 3pm.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Josh McLeod at Elders Charleville on 045 697 212.

The sale will follow on Tuesday 15 November, starting at 12pm.