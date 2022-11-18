Equity for First Nations

The historic First Nations Health Equity Strategy was launched at the Longreach CQID building with many from the community in attendance to witness a new approach to indigenous health in the central west.

Central West Hospital and Health Executive Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Dan Carter said he and his team had been working on the document since February this year.

“We’ve been having conversations with nearly all Central West First Nations’ Communities in the formation of the strategy,” he said.

“Whether that be lunches, dinners, or a cup of tea at the health centre—we went out to each town two times to do up our draft.

“We then went back out with the draft to receive feedback.”

“What are the results of the conversations we’ve had with the community, what are the health needs, are we doing enough as a health service to provide for those needs?”

Mr Carter said reflecting the communities needs was an essential part of constructing the document.

“We couldn’t just tell the community what their health problems are and what the solutions are,” he said.

“For small, remote communities, physical access is definitely a barrier to health care.

“When it comes to that, it’s about providing the coordination of care—if you [as a patient] have a specialist appointment in Brisbane, you have patient transport, you know when and where your appointments are, you’ve got communication.

“The goal is so when patients access our services, they can be here in town or 800 kilometres away, and they’re still getting the best care we can deliver to them.

“That’s a niche the smaller communities in our district have shared, and there’s a lot who live in our bigger communities who are pleased they can still receive a service, still have specialist visits, for those with cardiac needs, we have specialists who fly in to support those needs.”

As a part of the strategy, the Central West Hospital and Health Service will be looking to include more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the workforce, according to Mr Carter.

“We set a target of having eight per cent as we have an eight per cent population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the central west, and we’d like to see that reflected in the population of the employees in our health service,” he said.

“We’re at 7.4 per cent now, but we’d like to set a target that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment is implemented throughout the Central West Health organisation including administration, allied health, operational support, and nursing.

“We are looking to be reflective of the community we serve.

“We will be looking to work with human resources to implement an equity strategy around the workplace.”

The First Nations Health Equity Strategy will be implemented in 16 health and hospital services across Queensland and has been initiated by Health Minister Yvette D’ath.

“Here for the Central West Hospital and Health Service, we had a set timeframe to go out and engage our communities: traditional owners, First Nations peoples, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to get an understanding around the six priority areas that are set by the State and to formulate the actions underneath those,” said Principal Planning Officer Health Equity Harry Pitt.

“The premise of the strategy is to bring forth the voice and aspirations of our First Nations people, guide the health and hospital services around the betterment of their health, and look at reasonable patient care and safety aspirations for the hospital.

“So if we look at increasing access to health care services as a priority area—what that means for us is to look at sending measures and reportables to understand through the data for our primary health services and through the hospital what we can improve in access to care, how we’re tracking in terms of numbers.”

Mr Pitt said the statistical information will be both useful for his team, but will also be accessible to members of the community.

“From statistical information, we can get an understanding of how we’re measuring against specific priority areas and how we’re giving back to the community and we’re also giving that data back to the community,” he said.

“From an operational point of view, things will be more structured, there’s going to be more transparency so more accountability, we’ll be looking to give more information to the community—for example saying, these are our highlights and these are our challenges.

“I think as a community, we need to all think collectively about how are we doing our part to improve our health.

“For us at the hospital, those supports and those measures will help us understand how we’re tracking and delivering the service—but also considering what we can do to improve.”