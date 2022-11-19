Hear it loud

By Karen Simmons

Thanks to this generosity of the community of Aramac, Hear and Say conducted screen hearing tests of students at Aramac State School on Tuesday, 8 November.

Hear and Say Hearing Screener, Matt Gee takes great pride in helping ensure that children can have the same opportunities and so that no child falls through the cracks.

Matt knows the importance of hearing checks and the positive outcomes he’s seen.

Fundraising support helps the outcomes for children with hearing loss as well as Hear and Say’s school hearing screening.

Aramac took out the title of Queensland’s Loudest Town competition raising nearly $30,000 as part of Hear and Say’s Loud Shirt Day campaign.