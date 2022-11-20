Swimming carnival a splash!

Michael R Williams

This year’s swimming carnival was held back somewhat for the Longreach School of Distance Education due to recent unexpected cold snaps.

And while numbers were down than in previous years, that did not stop local students having a blast.

Longreach School of Distance Education Physical Education Teacher Lauren Cassin the swimming carnival is held every year, and we do it at the end of the year.

“We had a really good carnival this year, we started a little bit later because it’s been a bit cold,” she said.

“Normally we’d be battling with the heat rather than the recent cold snap.

“That’s been a nice change—this has been one of the smaller carnivals we’ve had, but the kids got in and had a go and had a laugh.”

Ms Cassin said she was impressed with the school spirit showed by the students.

“We’re always pleased to see the students show the same team spirit every year,” she said.

“It’s a great community to be a part of.

“We did the four strokes at various levels, relay events, pool noodle races, and, of course, the hotly contested “Golden Goggle” parent-teacher race at the end of the day.

“It’s been a privilege to be the PE teacher for the LSODE; I’m very thankful for the support I’ve had to organise the carnivals like this.”