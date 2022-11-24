Climate-smart scholarships announced with record interest from farmers

Farmers for Climate Action has selected 20 Australian farmers for a climate-smart farming scholarship valued at more than $3000.

The successful applicants were chosen from a field of 200 farmers, with Farmers for Climate Action receiving record numbers of applications.

Farmers for Climate Action Outreach Coordinator Ellen Litchfield said she had been blown away by the interest from farmers keen to learn about building resilience and reducing their carbon footprints.

“Farmers are on the front lines of climate impacts, including drought, bushfires and recent floods.

“They are ready to act to protect their farms for the future and they are keen to learn more.”

Between November 2022 and March 2023, scholars will gain the knowledge needed to succeed in a changing climate, enabling them to become leaders in climate-smart agriculture and increasing the resilience of their farms.

Nobel Prize winners and experts from Australia’s leading universities will deliver training, culminating in a three-day trip to Canberra, where scholars will meet peers, politicians and industry experts.

The scholars include farmers from each state and territory, with small and large farming operations represented across sectors including sheep, cattle, cropping and horticulture.

“After enduring an extreme drought for a decade in Central Queensland, we have completely changed our grazing enterprise, considering climate change as not only a threat but an opportunity to do better,” said Barcaldine farmer Kylie Burton.

“I want to be part of the solution in reducing the carbon footprint of Australian Agriculture; taking part in the Climate Smart Farming Scholarship will give me a chance to listen and learn from experts, as well as like-minded farmers about further steps towards this goal.”