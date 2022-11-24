Neil Fisher

Have you been thinking about preparing a colourful ground covering feature for your garden?

That was a question I was asked this week.

And to answer to that is not that easy as there are so many superb flowering ground covers available to gardeners these days.

There is one groundcover though that has kind of fallen out of favour in recent years with gardeners that should be given a go.

That is the Pigface or Lampranthus.

Wildly regarded as having one of the most spectacular displays of bright flowers in the succulent world.

Lampranthus will form a dense low-growing mat that is perfect for rock gardens on steep slopes or embankments in mass plantings.

For the best results use these plants either in small groups directly in the garden or in window boxes and planter boxes.

One of the best examples of Lampranthus growing planter boxes is in front of the Alpha Chemist.

For many years now I have admired the cascading mass floral display no matter what time of the year.

The vibrant flowers of the Lampranthus are in various colour shades of orange, pink, red, white, and yellow as well some bicoloured varieties.

The flowers of the Lampranthus open in the morning and close in the late afternoon.

Their massed blooms are at their best at this time of the year but the plants will have some flowers during other times of the year.

Noting that these plants require sunny areas to flower at their best.

Added to the floral appeal is the attractive pale green to bluish succulent foliage on the Lampranthus.

Which are short and waxy and range from cylindrical to triangular shapes.

Gardeners have found Lampranthus relatively easy to grow in a sunny well-drained position.

While these plants are frost tender many gardeners have successfully grown Lampranthus in frosty areas if they are planted in a sheltered position.

After the last few dry years, many gardeners have started to look for plants that can withstand periods of drought.

And Lampranthus is one of a few species that will withstand drought very well and do not require a lot of maintenance.

But like Superman, the Lampranthus also has its kryptonite—for the Lampranthus it is having wet feet.

Wet or poorly drained positions are not suitable for planting Lampranthus.

These are very hardy plants with very few pest problems.

I have only received a couple enquires about pest problems over the last decade.

That pest problem was scale, which can be a problem with all dense foliage plants.

Lampranthus is a fairly large genus that consists of 227 species and 13 varieties and is one of the largest genera in the Aizoaceae family.

The genus name comes from the Greek words lampros, meaning bright, and anthos, meaning flower.

They are native from South Africa’s eastern cape to southern Namibia.

There is an Australian native Pigface called Carpobrotus glaucescens, and this plant can be found in many coastal gardens.

It has large succulent leaves much larger than the Lampranthus. It is one of the prettiest flowering native groundcovers, bearing pink to mauve or yellow shaded flowers that can be 4-6cm in diameter during spring and summer.

I have only grown Lampranthus by cuttings, which are best taken in either around the Easter weekend or during August and September.

If you were to grow Lampranthus by seed the best time to sow them would be during the warmer months.

So if you are thinking about growing a very colourful ground covering feature for your garden why not give the Pigface or Lampranthus.

PLANT NOW

Annuals: Alyssum, Amaranthus, Aster, Begonia, Carnation, Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Cockscomb, Cosmos, Dahlia, Dianthus, Gomphrena, Impatiens, Lobelia, Marigold, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Salvia, Snapdragon, Sweet William, Verbena, Zinnia.

Vegetables and Herbs: Basil, Beans, Beetroot, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Celery, Chilli, Chives, Coriander, Cucumber, Dill, Lettuce, Marjoram, Mint, Onion, Oregano, Parsley, Rhubarb, Rocket, Rockmelon, Rosemary, Sage, Shallots, Silverbeet, Snowpeas, Sweet Corn, Tarragon, Thyme, Tomato, Watercress, Zucchini.