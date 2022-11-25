Netball Semi Final Results

Michael R Williams
C-Grade Premiers Captain Oliver Donaldson was proud of the efforts his newly formed team had made over the Mixed Netball season.
“We’re just a bunch of ringers and govvies,” he said.
“Every week we put in 100 per cent.
“It’s [playing Mixed Netball] been a great way to break up the week and have some fun.”
Mr Donaldson thanked his opposition Furious no Fast for competing at their best.
Newly C Grade Premiers Heelers defeated Furious not Fast 16-10
Congratulations to the Players of the Finals: Will Hulme and Demi Ramsay
Best and Fairest for the season were
Heelers: Will Hulme, Xander Hodgkins and Georgia Ditchfield
Furious not Fast: Demi Ramsay
The Sweaty Betty’s defeated Thick n Thins in the A grade semi 22-16
Men in Black won by forfeit to Shooting Stars.