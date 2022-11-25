Netball Semi Final Results

Michael R Williams

C-Grade Premiers Captain Oliver Donaldson was proud of the efforts his newly formed team had made over the Mixed Netball season.

“We’re just a bunch of ringers and govvies,” he said.

“Every week we put in 100 per cent.

“It’s [playing Mixed Netball] been a great way to break up the week and have some fun.”

Mr Donaldson thanked his opposition Furious no Fast for competing at their best.

Newly C Grade Premiers Heelers defeated Furious not Fast 16-10

Congratulations to the Players of the Finals: Will Hulme and Demi Ramsay

Best and Fairest for the season were

Heelers: Will Hulme, Xander Hodgkins and Georgia Ditchfield

Furious not Fast: Demi Ramsay

The Sweaty Betty’s defeated Thick n Thins in the A grade semi 22-16

Men in Black won by forfeit to Shooting Stars.