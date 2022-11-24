’Early works’ still on for Ring Road

By Matthew Pearce, Cq Today

Early works for the Rockhampton Ring Road project have been confirmed to continue, but without a Federal Government commitment to the overall project, it’s just “smoke and mirrors“ according to the Start Rockhampton Ring Road group’s Jack Trenaman.

The Ring Road is planned to link the Bruce Highway through Rockhampton extending from the Capricorn Highway (Nelson St), to the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road/Bruce Highway intersection and include a new crossing of the Fitzroy River at Pink Lily.

The project is jointly funded by the Federal Government, which is providing $852 million, and the State Government, which is providing $213 million.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said $12 million worth of works funded by the State Government would get underway this month. This will focus on relocating utilities and other preparation works.

“These works will mean we can get on with the job faster once heavy construction gets underway,“ he said.

“Despite misinformation being peddled by the LNP, the Rockhampton Ring Road has not been cut and will be going ahead, which is why these early works will continue.“

Mr O’Rourke said he would continue fighting to bring the start of construction forward.

Jack Trenaman, CEO of SMW Group and part of the group of local business leaders fighting for the project, said State and Federal politicians didn’t seem to be on the same page when it came to the Ring Road.

“Are we getting the full allocation to do the project or not, that’s what everyone’s asking, otherwise it’s just ’smoke and mirrors’ nonsense,“ he said.

“We already knew there was $60 million in ongoing works, because the land resumptions haven’t long finished, so you can start some service works that were always going to have to continue.

“Meanwhile the project is deferred indefinitely, that’s why everyone is up in arms.

“Like it says on the back of our shirts, just keep your promises.“

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the early works would continue until late 2023, with the jobs going to local workers.

“The works are part of a huge infrastructure pipeline in Central Queensland, which includes the $80 million Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road upgrade, and the $19 million upgrade of Rockhampton – Emu Park Road, with heavy construction on both projects just around the corner,“ she said.

“The federal budget also delivered $200 million in new funding for the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Gladstone, and $400 million in new funding for beef and cattle corridors which will include roads in Central Queensland.

“Along with another $400 million towards the Inland Freight Route, the second Bruce Highway – taking the total to $800 million, plenty of which will go towards key roads in Central Queensland.

“This means there is work on the way for our local contractors, and suppliers.“

Federal Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and CQ’s local Labor members “seem to love taking credit for everyone’s hard work“.

“The Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrade is 80 per cent funded by the Federal Government and it’s funding I had committed,“ she said.

“We completed the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade with $155.2 million in federal funding, the Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication with $59.99 million in federal funding, and Stage 2 of the Yeppen Bridge Project with $136 million in federal funding.

“We also unlocked $50 million in federal funding for the Rockhampton Ring Road to undertake geotechnical investigations, flood modelling, risk analysis and to develop a staged delivery works package. We also committed $400 million towards the Inland Freight Route during the 2022 Federal Election, which Labor has decided to match after being dragged kicking and screaming.“

She asked why it took the pressure of a public rally and businesspeople travelling to Canberra and Brisbane to get any movement on the project.

“I call on the Member for Rockhampton and the Member for Keppel to explain what is happening to the remaining $988 million in funding remaining,“ she said.

“There is still a long way to go before the community can feel confident in any announcements made by the Member for Rockhampton and Member for Keppel, who didn’t attend the Start Rockhampton Ring Road rally and who are shirking any and all responsibility for delaying the project.“