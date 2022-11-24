New legislation to wipe rural doctors and nurse debts

By Karen Simmons

Many have welcomed the Federal Government’s new legislation that will wipe the university debts of doctors and nurses living and working in rural and remote regions of Australia.

By wiping their HECs/HELP debts, the new legislation will incentivise doctors and nurses to live and practice in places that need them the most.

Sandra Corfield is the Chief Executive Officer of Central Queensland Rural Health based in Biloela, as well as Rural Health Management Services in Queensland.

Sandra has seen how rural health services have been in crisis for a long time and said any incentive to attract people to a rural community is valuable.

“Anything we do to support people coming to work in rural/remote areas is good,” Sandra said.

“But essentially each community needs to work together to welcome them and provide for them and provide opportunities.

“Waiving the HECs/HELP debt will be good.”

Sandra also believes one solution will never fix a big problem.

“We need to think about the whole picture as there are other things, like increasing student placements, as well as incentives for returning practitioners, and making sure quality housing is available and having a support network for their families.

“A lot of students would happily go to the remote areas, but they don’t often have accommodation.

“We do need to value that we have one of the best healthcare systems in the world, even though it may not feel like that at times.”

The Murtupuni Centre for Rural and Remote Health (MCRRH) in Longreach plays a crucial role in filling rural healthcare vacancies in the Central West.

MCRRH’s own fully-furnished student accommodation facilities throughout the region are great for young, community-minded students, and not only provide a home away from home for the students but also enable them to meet students from other health disciplines.

They too believe when good furnished and equipped accommodation is provided there is a greater chance of increasing placement numbers in the regions.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp also said last week’s announcement was welcome news.

“CQUniversity is already providing pathways to employment in regional hospitals through our Regional Medical Pathway (RMP) program which launched this year, and this new legislation will give our graduating doctors a head-start to getting their debts wiped,” Professor Klomp said.

“We all know that regional, rural and remote Australia is in the grip of a massive skilled worker shortfall, particularly in the health sector,” he said.

“(The) announcement will no doubt help alleviate those constraints and is a great incentive for our graduating doctors and nurses, not to mention the communities and the patients who need them the most.

“Recruiting and retaining primary health care workers in regional, rural and remote regions has always been a challenge,” Professor Klomp said.

“We know that students who study in regional areas are far more inclined to work in regional areas once they graduate and I thank the government for its commitment to implementing this new legislation and widening the doors for more regional students to remain in their communities post-study.”

Eligibility details:

A doctor or nurse practitioner who lives and works in:

A remote or very remote town for a time period of half the length of their course would have their entire HELP debt wiped;

A large, medium or small rural town for a time period equal to the whole length of their course would have their entire HELP debt wiped;

An eligible place for a period of time equivalent to half the time required is eligible to half the applicable debt reduction.

For nurse practitioners, the legislation will go towards covering a Master’s Degree in Commonwealth-supported study, a full fee-paying place, or a combination of both.

Eligible locations are determined by the Modified Monash Model which classifies remoteness and the measures are effective from 1 January 2022.