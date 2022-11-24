The Archer prize money set to climb

A stakes increase in 2023 will ensure The Archer maintains its standing as regional Queensland’s most lucrative race.

With this year’s inaugural edition being run for $440,000, the Central Queensland Amateur Racing Club has confirmed the second iteration of the slot race will receive a $335,000 increase to $775,000.

Once again, The Archer will be run over 1300 metres at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park under Weight-For-Age conditions with the winner to receive $400,000.

To ensure that it is the state’s feature meeting on the day, The Archer will relocate to Sunday, April 30 2023.

Rocky Amateurs Chairman Bill Reid said that The Archer’s increased industry and public awareness will hold next year’s edition in great stead.

“Everyone at Rocky Amateurs is excited to be taking the Archer to the next level,” Mr Reid said.

“This significant prize money increase – facilitated largely by an increase in slot holder fee obligations – coupled with the race moving to a standalone Sunday, means our race day is set for success.

“Thanks to Racing Queensland and our slot holders for enabling us to achieve this outcome so quickly.”

Prior to last year’s iteration, 11 slot holders committed to being a part of the concept for three years, with the last place in the race auctioned off at a club function.

The inaugural running of The Archer attracted a stellar field of gallopers, including three Group 1 champions – Apache Chase, Streets Of Avalon and Tyzone – and a further seven individual black-type winners.

In what proved to be a nail-biting finish, Apache Chase led the race at every stage bar the shadows of the post, nabbed late by Emerald Kingdom for slot holders, Rob and Leonie Carr.

RQ EGM Operations Adam Wallish said the prize money increase for The Archer is befitting of its stature on the Queensland racing calendar.

“The first running of the Archer highlighted the appeal that this concept has nation-wide, assembling a field littered with feature race winners,” he said.

“We applaud the team at Rocky Amateurs for their unwavering desire to develop this concept further, and make it an attractive option for the country’s premier stables as we build towards the Winter Carnival.

“This year, we are hoping to further incentivise Queenslanders to target The Archer by offering a $25,000 QTISx sales voucher to winning connections.”