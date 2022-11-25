Labor cuts threaten aged care and sporting facilities

By Karen Simmons

The finger-pointing continues between Labor and Nationals over regional budget funding and cuts.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud says the Labor Government’s scrapping of the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) has removed a vital funding option for Winton’s aged care accommodation project Jessamine Place, bringing the project to a grinding halt.

“Winton Community and Aged Care Services proactively applied for $10 million under the BBRF Program’s Round 6 earlier this year to build Jessamine Place, a 14-bed supported aged care accommodation facility, to ensure elderly residents with dementia will no longer have to leave Winton for care,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Approval of the BBRF funding was the last tick… with the Council already donating the land and allocating $1 million towards the project, and Winton Community and Aged Care Services raising $200,000 and securing an additional $100,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

“But Labor came along and ruthlessly cut the BBRF Program as part of its recent Budget, refusing to even look at the Round 6 funding applications lodged by regional and rural communities.“

Winton Community and Aged Care Services President Leisa Fraser said she was shocked by the decision.

“Our elderly are worried about their future,” she said.

“They are concerned they will not have accommodation options available if their health deteriorates and they cannot remain living in their own homes.

“They want to be able to stay in the community they have lived in all their lives, to remain close to their family and friends.

“They are stressed and constantly thinking, ‘What’s going to happen to me?’”

Ms Fraser said there are only six multi-purpose health service beds at the Winton Hospital and all are currently filled, with more elderly people with health needs on a waiting list.

Other Western Queensland BBRF Round 6 project applications now binned according to Mr Littleproud include a multi-purpose

facility at Longreach to service the local Men’s Shed, tourism facilities at Eromanga Natural History Museum

and much-needed sporting facilities at Surat, Barcaldine and Blackall-Tambo.

“National Party MPs and Senators should apologise for misleading honest, hardworking Australians about the Government’s approach to investing in vital infrastructure projects for people who live in regional Australia,“ – Catherine King MP

The Hon Catherine King MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government recently defended the Albanese Government’s commitment to regional Australia.

Minister King stated that evidence given to the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee in Budget Estimates hearings that, compared to the March Budget, funding for regional projects within the Infrastructure Investment Program in the October Budget, has gone up by around $4 billion dollars.

But how much exactly has been removed from Western Queensland projects is still unclear to local residents.

Minister King said National Party MPs and Senators should apologise for misleading honest, hardworking Australians about the Government’s approach to investing in vital infrastructure projects for people who live in regional Australia.

“The Government is not proceeding with the Building Better Regions Fund Round 6,“ Minister King stated.

“This Budget replaces the Building Better Regions Fund with $1 billion over three years in two new programs targeted at regional and rural areas; the Growing Regions Program and the Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program.

A spokeswoman for Minister Catherine King has responded to Mr Littleproud’s comments by saying the Australian Government is committed to developing Australia’s regions, including by delivering funding for projects.

“We understand the disappointment some groups feel at the decision to end the Building Better Regions Fund,“ the spokeswoman told Today News Group this week.

“Organisations are encouraged to consider applying to the new Growing Regions Program which was one of two new programs worth $1 billion announced in the October Budget.

“The program for local councils and not-for-profit groups will open for applications in early 2023 and applications will be assessed in a timely way and according to program guidelines.

“Under the Albanese Government, organisations can be assured that the process will be transparent and fair, without the lack of documentation, hidden requirements and preference in favour of some regions that were the hallmarks of the BBRF.

“Mr Littleproud, who was on the panel deciding grants, would be well aware of the criticisms by the Australian National Audit Office of the process run by the former Government.

“It is a bit rich for him, after nine years in Government and after going to an election without conducting any assessment or approval of the final round of the BBRF, which closed for applications in February 2022, to suddenly blame the Albanese Government for projects not going ahead.“