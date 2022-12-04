Barcaldine v Longreach in cricket

Michael Lloyd

Intertown cricket is back live and well with Barcaldine hosting Longreach in both the Juniors and Seniors last weekend.

With the Longreach pitch upgrade, players took up the invitation to travel to Barcaldine for the first time in a number of years.

On a hot Saturday morning, the Juniors took the field first.

Barcaldine were short a few players so Longreach lent them two including their best player Kody.

Barcy batted first scoring 128 off their 20 overs with Kody scoring 35 and Zach 14.

The Longreach bowlers were a little wayward but stuck to their task in testing conditions, with Remi and Lachie the standouts.

Longreach went out to bat and struggled to keep up with the run rate scoring only 60.

The bowlers from Barcaldine did a great job with Zac the best of them taking 2/6.

It was a great opportunity for all the kids to play under match conditions.

After the juniors, the Seniors took the field.

The Longreach Seniors have not travelled for the last five years and it was a strong side that came down to Barcy.

Barcaldine looked great in their new uniforms but would be tested against the seasoned cricketers from up the highway.

Longreach batted first and made a solid start until Dean Kempson came on to claim Ash Boyd and Robbie Johnstone, the two standout batsmen from the local Longreach competition.

The visitors recovered however with top scorer Ben Emmott and Dan Walker combining for a 69-run partnership.

Steady wickets then fell in the pursuit of quick runs with Longreach finishing on 9/194 off their 40 overs.

Opening the bowling for Longreach were the experienced duo of Brett Long and Steven Hunt and the combination paid off when Long snagged dangerman Kempson early.

The locals never recovered with both Boyd and Johnstone picking up 2/13 and only Paul Donnelly resisting with 21 out of a total of 78 off 26 overs.

A big thanks must go to the Barcaldine Cricket Club for hosting the match with Paul Andrews and his committee spending a lot of time on the preparation of the pitch.

It was also very much appreciated that Dr Chris Andrews (Paul’s dad), a Brisbane Sub Districts umpire, flew out to umpire the game.

A rematch in Barcaldine is already being pencilled in for February/March with the hope of Longreach hosting some games at the end of March when the new pitch is operational.